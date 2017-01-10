Loudmouth Golf Hosts John Daly at 2017 PGA Merchandise Show

Two-time major champion, John Daly will be in the Loudmouth Golf booth #4142 on Wednesday, January 25th from 11:00am - 1:00pm

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Loudmouth Golf, the worldwide leader in bold and bright golf and sports fan apparel, will host two-time major champion, John Daly in their booth at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show. Daly's appearance will include a unique press Q&A session giving media the opportunity to take photos and ask questions, a VIP reception, and a fan autograph session complete with signed photo provided by Loudmouth Golf.

Schedule:

11:00am - Press Q&A

11:30am - VIP Meet & Greet (by invitation only)

12:15pm - 1:00pm - Fan Autograph Signing

Loudmouth Golf has been an apparel sponsor for Daly since 2009, and has been outfitting the star in his notoriously wild patterned golf pants ever since.

