Loudmouth Introduces 2017 St. Patrick's Day Pattern

This year's much-anticipated St. Paddy's Day design is everything you'd expect from Loudmouth

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Loudmouth Golf, the worldwide leader in bold and bright golf and sports fan apparel, is excited to unveil their most jovial St. Patrick's Day pattern yet. Appropriately named, "Sham Totally Rocks," this new pattern features an eye-catching shamrock motif in varying shades of green. Made for all festive St. Paddy's celebrations including golf, parades, parties, and the pub. Wear these all March long and you're sure to be the luckiest guy in town.

"Celebrate in style!" says Loudmouth founder and Designer Woody. "Designed for the good-time Charlie, or those who aspire to be, these trousers will be your ice breaker all day and night."

Sham Totally Rocks is now in stock in both men's and women's silhouettes in the USA, Canada, Australia, and UK/Europe. Select designs are available through Loudmouth's Made-to-Order shop in pants, shorts, mini-shorts, capris, skorts, sport coats and vests. Loudmouth's Made-to-Order shop allows customers to customize the length, waist size, and design features of their garment to provide the ultimate fit. Loudmouth's apparel is made from 97% cotton and 3% spandex.

For more information, visit www.loudmouthgolf.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/27/11G131494/Images/Image1-7eaf59da4ba8acca80d1532245da9d3a.jpg