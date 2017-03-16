Loudmouth's Genuine Major League Baseball Collection expands to include 22 teams

Baseball season is here; Are you ready for Opening Day?

FOSTER CITY, CA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Loudmouth, the worldwide leader in bold and bright golf and sports fan apparel, will start baseball season with 22 teams in their Genuine Major League Baseball collection. In addition to the existing teams, Loudmouth has recently added Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals to their fan apparel line up.

"Our MLB collection has been a consistent best-seller for us," says Loudmouth Golf Founder & Designer, Woody. "As promised to the fans, we introduced a bunch of new teams over the last several months. So whether you're wearing your team to the ballpark, or showing your support on the golf course, this line was designed with the fans in mind. We've been creating loud patterns for years, now we're creating even louder fans!"

All 22 teams are now available for purchase online in Canada and the US. The new team apparel is available through Loudmouth's Made-To-Order shop in men's & women's silhouettes including pants, shorts, skorts, capris, sports coats and more. Select teams are available in-stock in the US.

Loudmouth will also be launching Major League Baseball gym shorts for select teams, which will be coming out just in time for Father's Day. The gym short collection will include the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Detriot Tigers, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays. The gym shorts will be available in men's sizes S-XXL and will retail for $39.99 USD.

For more information, visit www.loudmouthgolf.com.

