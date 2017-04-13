Louis Berger appoints Thomas Harley as vice president and New England transportation practice manager

MORRISTOWN, NJ--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Thomas Harley joins Louis Berger this month as vice president and New England regional transportation manager. He will play a leadership role in helping Louis Berger expand its New England transportation client base, while overseeing the successful delivery of the company's transportation projects in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

"We're excited to welcome Tom to the team," said Sam Knaster, senior vice president and U.S. transportation practice lead. "Tom's leadership skills and expertise will certainly enhance Louis Berger's position in the Northeast United States as we continue to expand our engineering design projects in the region, adding new public and private clients to our portfolio."

Prior to joining Louis Berger, Harley was chief engineer at the Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT), where he oversaw the department's engineering program, rights of way acquisition and construction operations. Harley also exercised a management role in the planning and implementation of a capital investment program, valued at over $1.5 billion per year.

With over 30 years of experience in the transportation industry, Harley represents a real asset to Louis Berger's transportation practice. He has held a variety of leadership positions, including supervisory experience over an engineering and construction staff of nearly 1,000 employees. Harley also has worked closely with elected officials, state and federal regulatory agencies, regional planning agencies, and public advocacy groups.

Harley is a professional engineer and graduate of the civil engineering program at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, with a concentration in transportation and site planning. Since 2004, Harley has served as chairman and commissioner of the Wethersfield, Connecticut planning and zoning commission.

Harley will report directly to Sam Knaster and will work out of the Rocky Hill, Connecticut office.

