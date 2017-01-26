Louis Berger Exceeds Milestone to Credential 100 Sustainable Infrastructure Professionals

More than 130 employees are now accredited ISI Envision Sustainability Professionals

MORRISTOWN, NJ and WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Louis Berger, a global professional services firm, has surpassed its goal to train and credential 100 of its professionals in the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) Envision® Sustainability Professional (ENV SP) program.

The corporation has accredited 132 ENV SPs across Louis Berger and its affiliate companies, BergerABAM and Klohn Crippen Berger. An ENV SP is an ISI-credentialed practitioner trained to use the Envision rating system to address sustainability across the life-cycle of all types and sizes of infrastructure projects.

"Our commitment to build a robust team of Envision accredited sustainability professionals reflects the strategic priority at Louis Berger to expand best-in-class sustainability and resiliency practices throughout our projects and in the communities where we work," said Tom Lewis, U.S. operating company president and sustainability executive champion at Louis Berger.

Louis Berger's global commitment to train its employees in the use of the Envision sustainable infrastructure rating system is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability. The company recognizes that Envision helps project teams plan, design, construct and operate more resilient and sustainable infrastructure. This leads to stronger communities that are better equipped to deal with the effects of climate change and other variables that can impact infrastructure over the long run.

ISI's Envision rating system provides a framework to assess and rate the social, environmental and economic benefits of all types and sizes of infrastructure projects. As a charter member of ISI, Louis Berger is now one of a select group of companies that has at least 100 ENV SPs.

"Companies with credentialed ENV SPs are well equipped to evaluate the levels of infrastructure sustainability," said John Stanton, ISI President and CEO. "ENV SPs can help their clients determine not only the right project to pursue, but also how to plan, design, construct and operate the project in the most sustainable way, which includes economic, social and environmental considerations."

Louis Berger is implementing Envision across priority regional markets in the U.S. and Panama. Additionally, the company is applying the Envision assessment process within business units where the rating system can have an immediate impact, including Louis Berger's planning, environment, economics and disaster management services across the transportation and power and energy markets.

About Louis Berger

Louis Berger is a $1 billion global professional services corporation that helps infrastructure and development clients solve their most complex challenges. We are a trusted partner to national, state and local government agencies; multilateral institutions; and commercial industry clients worldwide. By focusing on client needs to deliver quality, safe, financially-successful projects with integrity, we are committed to deliver on our promise to provide Solutions for a better world.

Louis Berger operates on every habitable continent. We have a long-standing presence in more than 50 nations, represented by the multidisciplinary expertise of 6,000 engineers, economists, scientists, managers and planners.

About ISI Envision®

Envision® is the product of a joint collaboration between ISI, which was founded by three national engineering associations: American Society of Civil Engineers, American Council of Engineering Companies, and American Public Works Association, and the Zofnass Program for Sustainable Infrastructure at Harvard University Graduate School of Design. Information on ISI and Envision can be found on the ISI website, http://www.sustainableinfrastructure.org/