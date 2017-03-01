Louis Berger's Nichole Pitts recognized by the Ethisphere Institute on the list of Attorneys Who Matter

MORRISTOWN, NJ--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Nichole Pitts, vice president, international compliance and ethics officer at Louis Berger, has been recognized as one of the 2016 Attorneys Who Matter by the Ethisphere Institute. Pitts is included in the compliance category on Ethisphere's annual list that recognizes ethical and responsible business practices globally.

"It's an honor to be among the list of Ethisphere's 2016 Attorneys Who Matter," Pitts said. "Louis Berger makes it a priority to use ethical and responsible practices around the globe, and we continue to improve our practices globally. We hope recognition -- like this award -- will inspire other professionals to work diligently to improve business practices and improve society as a whole."

Attorneys Who Matter represent all areas of practice, including federal agencies, in-house counsel, ethics and compliance officers of major companies, and outside counsel. Those on the Attorneys Who Matter list raise the bar for ethical behavior in their industries and boast a commendable track record of public service, legal community engagement and academic involvement.

Pitts has more than 20 years of experience in compliance and ethics, and is a Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional (CCEP) and an International Association of Privacy Professionals certified professional (CIPP). She is involved in the International Association of Privacy Professionals, American Bar Association and Society of Corporate Compliance & Ethics. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History and in Afro American Studies from Indiana University Bloomington, and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

"It is an honor to have one of our own acknowledged as a global leader in compliance and ethics," said Jim Stamatis, president and CEO at Louis Berger. "Ethisphere sets the standard for compliance and ethics, and Louis Berger, through the efforts of industry thought leaders such as Nichole, is committed to infusing a culture of integrity across our global operations."

The full list is published in Ethisphere Magazine and available online at: http://ethisphere.com/magazine/attorneys-who-matter/.

About Louis Berger

Louis Berger is a $1 billion global professional services corporation that helps infrastructure and development clients solve their most complex challenges. We are a trusted partner to national, state and local government agencies; multilateral institutions; and commercial industry clients worldwide. By focusing on client needs to deliver quality, safe, financially-successful projects with integrity, we are committed to deliver on our promise to provide Solutions for a better world.

Louis Berger operates on every habitable continent. We have a long-standing presence in more than 50 nations, represented by the multidisciplinary expertise of 6,000 engineers, economists, scientists, managers and planners.

