Lowell and UMass Lowell's Innovation Hub Welcome Mass Innovation Nights

LOWELL, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Mass Innovation Nights (MIN), UMass Lowell's Innovation Hub (iHub) and the City of Lowell are collaborating on a startup showcase and networking event on Wednesday, Feb.15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be held at the iHub at 110 Canal Street in Lowell.

"We're bringing together the entire Lowell tech ecosystem to support these entrepreneurs," said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights, and Innovation Women. "By working with both the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub and the City of Lowell, our community can help expand the impact of these product launches and the influence of innovation through the use of social media."

"There's a great deal of cutting-edge, entrepreneurial work being done at UMass Lowell and in the region overall. Mass Innovation Nights gives us and our partners a great platform to show it off and to highlight the terrific workspace, equipment, program and collaboration resources available to entrepreneurs through the iHub," said Tom O'Donnell, director of the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub. "Here at the Innovation Hub, we are supporting a variety of early-stage companies that are pursuing truly innovative technologies, including machine learning, virtual reality, environmental monitoring, sustainable aquaculture and rehabilitative legwear for horses."

"By working with Mass Innovation Nights, we are demonstrating why Lowell is the perfect place to be for business," said City Manager Kevin Murphy, from the City of Lowell. "From the easy commute, to affordable housing prices and excellent business resources, there's a lot to love about Lowell."

Free-of-charge and open to the public, Mass Innovation Nights #95 features experts, networking, tabletop presentations with new local products and presentations from the winners of online voting. The companies whose products will be featured include:

AquaTerrene

BeeBoard

FastTrack

FishKnip

GladlyDo

invisaWear

Non spec

ProperPipe

Zwiftpay

There will also be industry experts present from:

BIBSMA

CHOATE

Launchpad Venture Group

MA Manufacturing Extension Partnerships

Proper Orange

UMass Lowell

Guests are encouraged to use hashtag #MIN95 and @MassInno to share their photos and commentary. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, and videos, and are key visibility drivers for these companies. To attend, please RSVP at mass.innovationnights.com/events/mass-innovation-nights-95.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Each month, different companies launch new products with Innovation Nights and the social media community helps spread the word. The popular product launch party and networking event draws attendees from the entire region. Over the past 7 years, it has launched almost 1000 new products which have collectively received more than $1.3 billion in funding. MIN is currently seeking hosts and sponsors for the latter half of the 2017 season. Contact the organization for additional information. Follow MIN on Twitter or visit the website at mass.innovationnights.com/.

About the City of Lowell

Innovation has been a cornerstone of Lowell since the City was founded. With a great cultural scene, easy commute, access to a talented workforce, attractive housing options, and business resources to get you started, come see why entrepreneurs say "there's a lot to like about Lowell." Learn more here: www.lowellma.gov/724/Economic-Development.

About the UMass Lowell innovation Hub

The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub is an 11,000 square-foot incubator and co-working facility in downtown Lowell supporting early-stage, technology-based ventures from idea to impact. Owned and operated by UMass Lowell, the iHub provides flexible, affordable workspace, program, event, community and support offerings to member companies. In addition, member companies have access to additional university resources including labs, testing and characterization equipment, prototyping gear, libraries and collaborations with faculty researchers and student interns. The iHub is open to both university spinoffs as well as startups from the broader greater Boston/Merrimack Valley region. Learn more at www.uml.edu/innovation-hub.