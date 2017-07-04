Lower electricity prices for Alectra Utilities customers effective July 1

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - July 04, 2017) - Alectra Utilities is pleased to inform customers that new lower electricity prices came into effect on July 1, 2017, as part of the Ontario government's Fair Hydro Plan. The Ontario Energy Board's (OEB) new Regulated Price Plan (RPP) rates apply to all residential and small business customers in Ontario, including those served by Alectra Utilities.

The new electricity prices set by the OEB for customers on Time-of-Use (TOU) pricing are as follows:

Off-Peak (7 p.m. to 7 a.m. all day weekend and statutory holidays): 6.5 ¢/kWh

Mid-Peak (7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays): 9.5 ¢/kWh

On-Peak (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays): 13.2 ¢/kWh

Electricity prices for customers who remain on the tiered pricing system are as follows:

Tier 1: $7.7 ¢/kWh

Tier 2: $9.0 ¢/kWh

As described in the Fair Hydro Plan, as a result of the decreased prices, the average Ontario residential customer who uses 750 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per month can expect to see a reduction of approximately 25% or $41 on their bill as compared to what they would have paid without the implementation of the Plan.

Alectra Utilities customers will have already started to see some of the Fair Hydro Plan savings on their bill since the 8% provincial rebate came into effect on January 1, 2017 and other electricity price reductions including a reduction in the Time-of-Use (TOU) rates were implemented on May 1, 2017.

Alectra Utilities continues to encourage customers to use electricity during lower-cost time periods and conserve energy to save money.

For more information on Time-of-Use (TOU) pricing and conservation tips, visit alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Alectra's family of energy companies distributes electricity to nearly one million customers in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe Area and provides innovative energy solutions to these and thousands more across Ontario. The Alectra family of companies includes Alectra Inc. (Mississauga), Alectra Utilities Corporation (Hamilton) and Alectra Energy Solutions (Vaughan).