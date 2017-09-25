LPG, Crude Oil & Product Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives

Capital Link's 9th Annual New York Maritime Forum Monday, October 2, 2017 in NYC

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Senior executives from leading publicly listed and private LPG, Crude Oil and Product Tanker shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. This panel discussion takes place at Capital Link's 9th Annual New York Maritime Forum to be held in New York City on Monday, October 2, 2017, which also covers all other shipping sectors and topics of interest to the industry.

LPG SECTOR PANEL

Moderator:

Mr. Nicolay Dyvik, Head of Shipping Research - DNB Markets

Panelists:

Mr. John Lycouris, CEO - Dorian LPG ( NYSE : LPG)

: LPG) Mr. Charles Maltby, Chairman & CEO - Epic Gas

Mr. David J. Butters, CEO and President - Navigator Gas ( NYSE : NVGS)

CRUDE OIL SECTOR PANEL

Moderator:

Mr. James Jang, Senior Analyst, Vice President Equity Research, Industrials and Maritime - Maxim Group LLC

Panelists:

Mr. Ben Ognibene, President and CEO - Heidmar Inc.

Mrs. Lois Zabrocky, CEO - International Seaways ( NYSE : INSW)

: INSW) Mr. Robert Burke, CEO - Ridgebury Tankers

Mr. Harrys Kosmatos, Head of Strategy & Business Development - Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE : TEN)

PRODUCT TANKER SECTOR PANEL

Moderator:

Mr. Ben Nolan, Director, Shipping Research - Stifel

Panelists:

Mr. Marco Fiori, CEO - d'Amico International Shipping

Mr. Eddie Valentis, CEO - Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ : PXS)

: PXS) Mr. Robert Bugbee, President & Director - Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE : STNG)

: STNG) Mr. Jacob Meldgaard, CEO - Torm A/S

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ.

The New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:

First, to provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Second, to showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The Forum will feature a number of panel discussions and presentations along these two main themes, as well as individual company presentations and one on one meetings between investors and company management.

The NYMF has invited the major industry organizations and city and state agencies to take active involvement with the event.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Luncheon Keynote Speaker: Mr. John C. Hadjipateras, Chairman of the Board and President and CEO - Dorian LPG

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of publicly listed and privately held shipping, energy, commodity and logistics companies, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

