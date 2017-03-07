LTC Properties' Chairman, CEO, and President interviewed by Advisor Access

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - LTC Properties Inc. ( NYSE : LTC) is a California-based real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, targeting the growing market of aging baby boomers. The company primarily invests in properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing, and structured finance solutions. LTC's experienced management team is dedicated to generating a diversified portfolio through a disciplined investment approach.

219 investments across 30 states

Strong year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 19%

Annual dividend growth of approximately 77% since 2005

A conservative balance sheet with significant liquidity and minimal debt maturities

Advisor Access spoke with LTC CEO Wendy Simpson to learn about how the company is using its industry knowledge to partner and finance this niche of the REIT market.

Advisor Access: Please describe LTC's business and property portfolio.

Wendy Simpson: LTC Properties is a REIT (real estate investment trust) that actively invests in seniors housing and health care real estate. We are highly focused on developing mutually beneficial relationships with asset operators based on trust, transparency, and shared success, while delivering strong returns to shareholders...

AA: What makes the senior housing market so compelling?

WS: Our sector of the market is very dynamic and growing. The ongoing "graying of America," with the 75-and-older population expected to increase almost 90% by 2030, should result in increased demand for the types of properties we own. In 2014, U.S. spending on health care was more than $3 trillion, growing to an expected $5 trillion over the next three years...

