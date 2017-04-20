LTN announces Broadcast Quality Video Transport for Cloud Playout and Video Processing

SAVAGE, MD--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - LTN Global Communications, Inc. ("LTN"), the global leader in broadcast quality IP video transport solutions, has extended their fully managed transport service into the cloud.

Since 2008, LTN has offered a managed IP video transport service with SLA's. LTN continues to substantially increase the functionality of its on-premise appliance and has added more robust features such as support for closed captioning, SCTE ad trigger pass-through, and additional audio channels. LTN has also created data center "cross connect" accessibility in major interconnection hubs. Additionally, LTN has enabled customers to have direct connections into LTN by opening up client co-location space within the LTN Global Network datacenters. Enabling cloud access was the next logical step.

"LTN now provides a reliable, easy, and cost effective way to contribute and distribute live, linear, broadcast content via the cloud," said Chris Myers, EVP and Chief Business Development Officer for LTN Global Communications. "By extending our industry-leading IP transport technology into these cloud services, LTN has now made it possible to send the highest quality, lowest latency MPEG transport streams into and out of AWS and Microsoft Azure Cloud. This enables our customers to leverage cloud playout and any mission critical broadcast or OTT service in these environments."

LTN Cloud Access provides direct access to the LTN network through a fully managed service operated by LTN in multiple regions of each cloud provider. All of the available features in an LTN on-premise deployment are supported in the virtual environments including scalable support for many channels in and out of a virtual location, LTN 1+1 redundancy, fully managed reliable MPEG-TS delivery, redundant video handoffs, monitored flows, content protection, security and the same service guarantees you expect from LTN. Customer's cloud workflows can seamlessly interface with LTN transport to distribute a produced channel out of the cloud for linear broadcast receive sites or to receive a linear channel into the cloud for processing or OTT transcoding or delivery.

LTN has conducted trials and POC projects with several key customers and is announcing production support now for Cloud Access. LTN has worked with its broadcast partners in public broadcasting and virtual playout vendors to demonstrate the ability to playout full linear channels in the cloud and deliver them to traditional broadcast master control facilities for uplink or on-air transmission with all of the flexibility and scale benefits of a cloud environment.

