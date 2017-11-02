Lucara Announces Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX:LUC)(BOTSWANA:LUC)(NASDAQ OMX Stockholm:LUC) ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared its fourth 2017 quarter dividend of CDN 2.5 cents per share to be payable on December 14, 2017.

The dividend of CDN 2.5 cents is payable on December 14, 2017 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2017. The declaration, timing amount and payment of future dividends remains in the discretion of the Board at Directors and is subject to the requirements of the Company's dividend policy.

William Lamb

President and CEO

About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was publicly communicated on November 2, 2017 at 4:35 p.m. Pacific Time.