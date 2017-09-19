Lucasfilm joins forces with six major brands to launch worldwide promotional campaign in support of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Christian Louboutin, General Mills, Nissan, Royal Phillips, Verizon and VIZIO join the global initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Lucasfilm announced today that it is teaming up with six of the world's most well-known brands -- Christian Louboutin, General Mills, Nissan, Royal Philips, Verizon and VIZIO -- for the launch of an extensive global promotional campaign in support of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, opening on December 15.

"Our promotional partners have come up with some very exciting, imaginative campaigns to support The Last Jedi, and we can't wait to share them with fans," says Lylle Breier, Sr. Vice President, Global Marketing Partnerships, Walt Disney Studios.

"This film will be blazing new ground in the Star Wars saga, and we feel our partners have designed some truly compelling experiences to match," says Lynwen Brennan, General Manager of Lucasfilm.

With their specific, custom-designed campaigns and innovative programs, the six internationally respected global brands complement the overall marketing campaign for the latest episode in the Star Wars Skywalker saga.

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin established his business in the First Arrondissement of Paris in 1992. An artist and craftsman with a passion for shoes, he creates designs for both women and men that are unique and recognizable thanks to their signature: the red lacquered soles. His collections combine wit, glamor, elegance and technical proficiency like none other. Since the brand's launch, Christian Louboutin's creations have been immortalized in museums, through film and television, on international runways, red carpets, and in pop culture.

A woman's natural beauty has always been at the center of the designer's inspiration, and 2014 welcomed the launch of Christian Louboutin Beauté with its first nail color, Rouge Louboutin. Since, the designer has released a range of lipsticks, eye collections and more recently three fragrances for women: Bikini Questa Sera, Tornade Blonde & Trouble in Heaven.

With a prolific collection of women's and men's shoes, handbags and small leather goods, Christian Louboutin now counts more than 135 boutiques around the world.

General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Haagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, General Mills generated fiscal 2017 consolidated net sales of US $15.6 billion, as well as another US $1.0 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Employing more than 37,000 team members in U.S., Canada and Mexico, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan leads the world in zero-emission mobility, dominated by sales of the LEAF, the first mass-market, pure-electric vehicle. It is the best-selling EV in history. More information on the complete line of Nissan vehicles, our services and commitment to sustainable mobility can be found online at NissanNews.com.

Royal Philips

Royal Philips is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 71,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc., headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 160,900 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network, with 114.2 million retail connections nationwide. The company also provides communications and entertainment services over mobile broadband and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide.

VIZIO

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers, advertisers, and media providers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience media content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand and sold over 75 million products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV brand in America and is the #1 sound bar brand in America. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards, making the 2016 collection the most awarded in company history. The VIZIO SmartCast P-Series, M-Series and E-Series Home Theater Displays all received Reviewed.com Editor's Choice awards and are all listed as CNET's "Best TVs of 2016." The VIZIO M-Series SmartCast Home Theater Display was awarded Editor's Choice from CNET with an 8.8 rating and the VIZIO SmartCast 65" E-Series Home Theater Display (E65u-D3) was awarded Reviewed.com's "Best TV of the Year" award for 2016. Also, the VIZIO D-Series earned a 2016 Editor's Choice award from PC Magazine. For more information, please call 888-VIZIOCE or visit www.VIZIO.com.

About Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lucasfilm Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is a global leader in film, television and digital entertainment production. In addition to its motion-picture and television production, the company's activities include visual effects and audio post-production, cutting-edge digital animation, interactive entertainment software, and the management of the global merchandising activities for its entertainment properties including the legendary Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. Lucasfilm Ltd. is headquartered in Northern California.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, Star Wars and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. ©2017 & TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

About Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15, 2017.