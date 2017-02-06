Luciano D'lorio Joins Cushman & Wakefield's Quebec Leadership Team

Industry Leader to Oversee Montreal Operations as Managing Director

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Cushman & Wakefield announced today the appointment of Luciano D'lorio to the role of Managing Director, for the firm's Quebec operations.

Mr. D'lorio was most recently with Terramont Real Estate Services and brings deep market intelligence and client-insight to Cushman & Wakefield.

"We are extremely pleased that Luciano has decided to join our firm. His client-first focus, vast experience and knowledge of the Montreal marketplace, along with his insightful management approach will be a great addition to our roster of talented brokers," said Chuck Scott, CEO -- Canada for Cushman & Wakefield.

As Managing Director, Mr. D'lorio will oversee the Quebec operations with a keen focus on developing deep client relationships as well as strategic recruitment to assemble the best team in the marketplace that will deliver unmatched results for clients.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity and to be joining Cushman & Wakefield during this very exciting expansionary time," said Mr. D'lorio. "Cushman & Wakefield provides world-class services to end-users and I look forward to being able to leverage the vast amount of resources across the globe, and its platform and talent in Canada to drive new levels of results for our clients."

Mr. D'lorio is committed to the community and is an active member on a number of boards and charities including: The Governor General's Canadian Leadership Conference, McGill Alumni Association, and Co-Founder and Co-Chair for Tiny Survivors fundraiser, benefitting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Royal Victoria Hospital.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries help investors and occupiers optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

