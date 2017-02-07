Lucid BuildingOS Dashboards Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Energy Manager Today

OAKLAND, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Lucid, provider of the BuildingOS data and analytics platform for building operations, today announced that Lucid BuildingOS Dashboards was named a Top Product of the Year in the Energy Manager Today Awards. Lucid BuildingOS Dashboards is considered by judges as an exemplary product.

One judge said of Lucid BuildingOS Dashboards, "If understanding energy metrics simply and easily is a rising issue for commercial building managers now, it will be a massive and inescapable matter as we move forward into a more energy-conscious future. Lucid had hit the proverbial nail on the head by making essential KPIs effortlessly available to essential personnel through real-time data collection and visualization as well as IoT-enabled monitoring. The tools and services Lucid offers will only become more relevant as energy-reporting issues become a day-to-day issue in the energy manager's life, and the company is arguably ahead of the curve with its offering."

The Energy Manager Today Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with significant energy management benefits, or in projects implemented by companies that improved energy management and increased the bottom line.

Scores were determined by a panel of independent judges from the following companies: CapitalOne, COX Enterprises Inc., Fetzer Vineyards, General Motors, IBM, MUFG Union Bank, IBM, Skidmore Owings & Merrill, USG Corporation, University of Colorado, Vincit Group, and Wellborn Cabinet Inc.

With rapid advancements and a continuous rate of change in the field, energy professionals have a notoriously difficult time knowing what products to choose to help their companies increase energy savings and improve energy performance. The Energy Manager Today Awards give companies a solid base of products, vetted by experts, from which to choose, as well as a variety of successful projects to illustrate how successful initiatives in energy management are helping companies improve.

"The winners here show increasingly impressive innovations in field of energy management. Winning products have proven to bring significant improvements in energy savings to their customers. The winning projects show that smart companies are capitalizing on energy management opportunities to make vast strides in energy savings and reductions," says Paul Nastu, publisher of Energy Manager Today's parent company, Business Sector Media. "Entries that were awarded Top Product or Project of the Year are those that should be carefully considered by companies seeking to improve their own operations in a similar manner."

Calculating, tracking and sharing building performance metrics is extraordinarily time-consuming. Many organizations spend hundreds of hours per year collecting, normalizing and converting data into the formats and visualizations required for analyzing building performance, communicating with tenants and collaborating across teams.

Used across 1 billion+ square feet, Lucid's BuildingOS makes it easier for owners and operators to collect and use the data they have across their portfolio to uncover performance improvements, reduce costs and reporting burdens, improve occupant satisfaction, and transform the way they manage buildings. BuildingOS Dashboards is used by organizations to centralize, analyze and share building insights so that stakeholders can make data-driven decisions and achieve better energy savings and operational efficiencies. The customizable dashboards graphically display a variety of essential building and portfolio metrics and can be designed to meet the specific needs of users, giving them views into the information that is specifically relevant to their area of interest.

"We're thrilled that our product line has been recognized again by Energy Manager Today, and the distinction fuels our desire to provide a single source of truth for building data across all users through our flexible and easy to create dashboards," said Will Coleman, CEO, Lucid. "By helping all building stakeholders uncover valuable insights from vast and growing amounts of building data, organizations across the globe can use building data to improve business results and optimize operations to minimize buildings' impact on the environment."

About Energy Manager Today:

Energy Manager Today is the leading daily trade publication keeping corporate executives -- those responsible for procuring and managing energy -- fully informed. The publication includes daily news stories written by in-house staff writers and editors, a daily email newsletter sent to an extensive opt-in email list, webinars, research reports, videos, podcasts, a white paper library, an awards program, and other content geared toward energy directors and managers. It is published by Business Sector Media.

About the Energy Manager Today Awards:

In its second year, the Energy Manager Today Awards recognize excellence in products/services and projects that provide companies with energy benefits and increase the bottom line. Scores were determined by a panel of independent experts actively working in the field of energy management.

About Lucid:

Lucid provides a data and analytics platform to make data-driven decisions to improve building efficiency and drive energy conservation and savings. Lucid's SaaS-based BuildingOS platform is adopted by more than 500 customers, 13,000 buildings and 1.5 billion square feet under management. It empowers over 12,000 energy and sustainability management professionals in maximizing energy efficiency while improving occupant satisfaction within their buildings. For more information, visit https://lucidconnects.com/.