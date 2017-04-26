Lucid CEO to Speak at the 2017 Building Energy Summit

OAKLAND, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Lucid, provider of the most comprehensive business intelligence platform for building operations, today announced that Will Coleman, CEO of Lucid, will speak at the 2017 Building Energy Summit, taking place April 27, 2017, in Washington, DC.

Coleman will be a panelist in the session titled The Last Frontier: Transforming Buildings Through Data Visualization. Buildings are on the verge of the biggest transformation in history, using data to run more effectively. The Internet of Things (IoT) is making connected buildings a reality. During the session, Will and his co-panelists will address how and why the power of IoT can improve energy management, financial control, operations, tenant communications, and more.

What: The Last Frontier: Transforming Buildings Through Data Visualization

When: 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Where: Hemisphere A, Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

The Building Energy Summit is an annual conference designed to educate building owners and operators on energy efficient technologies and solutions, collaborate on best practices, share successful case studies, and provide the resources needed to take action. This year's summit focuses on the integration of new technologies into building operations -- from smart building solutions, to advanced data and analytics, to cloud-based monitoring and controls. Senior real estate executives will join technology and energy experts to present new approaches to efficiency in buildings, as well as the added benefits associated with creating a better workplace.

