Lucid and Urjanet Reveal Survey Findings in the 2017 Sustainability Outlook Report: Sustainability in the Age of Trump

Results indicate organizations' continued focus on sustainability undaunted by deregulation and defunding signaled by the Trump administration

OAKLAND, CA and ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Lucid, provider of the most comprehensive business intelligence platform for building operations, and Urjanet, the world-wide leader for utility data, today unveiled survey findings in the 2017 Sustainability Outlook Report: Sustainability in the Age of Trump. Survey responses reflect current attitudes and plans of sustainability professionals, facilities managers, and building operators.

With the current U.S. administration questioning the legitimacy of climate change and threatening to dismantle the governmental programs designed to protect the environment, many are looking with hope toward businesses to take action. Lucid and Urjanet surveyed a hundred energy and sustainability professionals and found some interesting trends. The majority (71%) continue to be committed to sustainability, reducing energy use, and improving overall performance of the built environment. What's more, a large number of organizations (24%) increased their commitment to sustainability in the face of the new federal administration.

Other key findings include:

Corporate respondents cited commitment to their corporate mission and to business performance as the two primary motivating factors for their continued focus on sustainability, with reporting compliance, industry recognition, and employee satisfaction close behind. 50% cite sustainability as part of their corporate mission.

73% of surveyed organizations expect their commitment to sustainability to remain the same in 2017, and 21% plan to increase their commitment.

46% of those surveyed believe their sustainability budgets will remain unchanged in 2017, and 29% of private company respondents expect an increase in budget.

"These results reflect a growing understanding in the private sector of the impact sustainability initiatives have not only on the environment, but on the bottom line," said Will Coleman, CEO of Lucid. "Energy consumption and water consumption comprise massive costs for all organizations and cannot be ignored. Whether driven through government programs or private sector initiative, we see enormous momentum for sustainability programs nationwide. We're committed to providing organizations with the most comprehensive building insights to help them make smart sustainability decisions that will stand the test of time."

"What we see here in the survey results is very much aligned with the conversations we have and continue to have with our customers and partners," said Sanjoy Malik, CEO of Urjanet. "The sentiment towards more corporate accountability with regards to environmental resource management is one that we will continue to support alongside our partners, like Lucid."

Survey results will be discussed during a webinar, "Sustainability in the Era of Trump," at 11:00 am PT, April 20, 2017. Attendees can register at https://lucidconnects.com/library/videos-and-webinars/sustainability-in-the-era-of-trump.

To view more details and read quotes from respondents, download a full report of the survey results and insights, at https://lucidconnects.com/library/white-papers-and-ebooks/2017-sustainability-outlook-report

or urjanet.com/resources. An infographic summarizing key findings can be downloaded at http://www2.lucidconnects.com/2017-sustainability-outlook-infographic.

