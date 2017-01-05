LucidCam, World's First True VR/3D Camera, Coming to CES 2017

Pocket-sized LucidCam lets you easily create VR/3D content -- even underwater -- from your own perspective and livestream it; Development Kits shipping now

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - CES - Lucid VR, the developer of the world's first true 3D virtual reality camera, the LucidCam, will officially launch its brand new 4K camera at CES 2017. Offering an enhanced user experience, resolution and frame rates equipped for underwater and livestream, LucidCam is the first 3D point-and-shoot camera for Virtual Reality that lets users easily create 3D content, and broadcast it all from a first-person point-of-view. LucidCam Developer Kits are shipping now and the consumer version will be generally available in Q2.

"We are on a mission to make true virtual reality in 3D as easy to create as a click of a button so people can produce high-quality immersive experiences the way they see them. With our 3D technology, users can create VR content fast and iterate quickly, seeing their 3D content instantly. Pair your LucidCam through Wi-Fi with your phone to see how it looks in 3D, make the appropriate adjustments and then immediately reshoot if you need to," said Han Jin, co-founder and CEO, Lucid VR.

LucidCam allows users to quickly create and livestream their own 3D VR content with a pocket-sized device, something that has been a goal for decades for enthusiasts. With two lenses like your eyes and two speakers like your ears, LucidCam recreates a person's experience, allowing you to put yourself into someone else's shoes.

The upgraded features include:

Excellent 4K images, 2K videos

HD Livestreaming

Captures 45 frames per second

180 x 180 field of view

32 GB storage

Improved image stabilization

Waterproof case to film underwater, up to 12 meters depth (accessory, available separately)

Mobile phone clip to leverage your phone as viewfinder at the back of a LucidCam (accessory, available separately)

"We have focused on a simple user experience and design so you can produce 3D VR content easily and fast -- from individual VR short movies to live concerts to exciting adventures like skydiving and skiing, and all that from your own perspective. LucidCam will change the way we empathize with other people by seeing life experiences through their eyes," continued Jin. "We at Lucid believe in a world where everyone has access to the experiences of the few, where our ability to see the extraordinary is not limited by distance, physical ability, savings, or courage."

With additional enhancements beyond its original specs, you can see it and try it yourself at the Lucid VR Booth #50,000 in Eureka Park, Sands Expo. LucidCam Developer Kits are available now and the LucidCam can be pre-ordered for just $399 to ship in Q2.

ABOUT LUCID VR

Lucid VR develops true 3D 180-degree VR cameras to empower immersive content creation with true depth. The LucidCam captures the world exactly as the user sees and hears it. The 180-degree wide-angle lenses enable an active view, and spatial audio enhances the experience of any content being captured or viewed. Lucid Studios is the commercial VR production service arm of Lucid VR. For more information, visit www.lucidcam.com.

