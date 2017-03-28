Company Will Display Products for Retail Environments and Demonstrate Digital Printing on LuciteLux®

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Lucite International, owner of the LuciteLux® acrylic brand, will exhibit numerous LuciteLux® acrylic colors and effects in booth #2915 at GlobalShop 2017 from March 28-30 at Mandalay Bay. GlobalShop serves as the world's largest annual event for retail design and shopper marketing. Visitors to the LuciteLux® booth will also see a demonstration of digital printing on LuciteLux® acrylic, a new technology for point-of-purchase displays, signage and wayfinding. It's as simple as using UV-cured ink and ensuring the LuciteLux® surface is clean and dust free.

"We're excited to return to GlobalShop to showcase the variety of LuciteLux® acrylic options available to retailers today," said Chris Robinson, business manager for Lucite International. "Each color and effect offers a unique design appeal that can help capture the attention of the consumer."

Some acrylics used for POP displays are prone to crazing, a term used to describe a series of minute cracks that appear in the surface of a material after exposure to commonly used liquids, such as rubbing alcohol and perfume. Fading is also a major challenge for retail designers.

With LuciteLux®, there is no need to worry about crazing or fading. The material is a continuous cast acrylic sheet with high UV and chemical resistance that protects against this type of irreversible damage.

The showcase at GlobalShop will feature LuciteLux® Myst®, EcoShade™, Light Guide Panel, Spectrum and Clear. Manufactured in Memphis, Tennessee, these various LuciteLux® acrylic colors and effects are known to add modern design appeal to visual merchandising displays and retailer interiors.

LuciteLux ® Myst ®

Offers a chic frosted look that softly diffuses light while adding subtle elegance.





Offers a chic frosted look that softly diffuses light while adding subtle elegance. LuciteLux ® EcoShade™

Designed with innovative components that are evenly distributed throughout the material providing the ability to permanently reduce heat transmitted through windows and skylights during summer months and heat lost during winter.





Designed with innovative components that are evenly distributed throughout the material providing the ability to permanently reduce heat transmitted through windows and skylights during summer months and heat lost during winter. LuciteLux ® Light Guide Panel (LGP)

Developed specifically for edge-lit applications, including lighting and signage. Our LGP continuous cast acrylic is formulated with evenly dispersed illuminating particles to provide bright, even illumination.





Developed specifically for edge-lit applications, including lighting and signage. Our LGP continuous cast acrylic is formulated with evenly dispersed illuminating particles to provide bright, even illumination. LuciteLux ® Spectrum

Designed for back-lit applications, Spectrum continuous cast acrylic is infused with diffusion particles that help deliver vibrant, constant color and exceptional, even brightness.





Designed for back-lit applications, Spectrum continuous cast acrylic is infused with diffusion particles that help deliver vibrant, constant color and exceptional, even brightness. LuciteLux® Clear

While colors and effects often steal the spotlight, LuciteLux® Clear remains a timeless favorite. The continuous cast clear acrylic sheet with its high molecular weight combines all the outstanding performance characteristics, including high optical clarity and long-term retention of properties you'd expect, with excellent aesthetics and gives designers and fabricators the ultimate flexibility.





About LuciteLux®

Manufactured by Lucite International, LuciteLux® continuous and cell cast acrylic is as tough as it is beautiful. It resists scratching and has built-in UV protection, which keeps colors true over time. The material is easy to cut, join, form and fabricate and is available in an array of colors, textures and thicknesses. These features, coupled with excellent optical clarity and light transmission qualities, make LuciteLux® ideal for use in point-of-sale, display, signage, furnishings, fashion accessories, interior design and more. For more information, visit http://www.lucitelux.com, http://www.facebook.com/lucitelux or http://www.pinterest.com/lucite.