Lucktastic Awards Las Vegas Man $1MM Prize, Largest Cash Payout in Free-to-Play App History

NEW YORK, NY and LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Lucktastic, a pure play, free app and entertainment destination that is reimagining winning experiences, rewards, and discovery, is continuing to push industry limits by awarding the the largest cash giveaway in free app history. Yesterday in Las Vegas, dedicated player Larry R. was awarded $1MM surrounded by friends and family. The $1MM giveaway was broadcast via livestream on Facebook, with archived footage here: http://bit.ly/2iw09cw.

Larry plans to use his financial windfall to pay off the mortgage on his family home, and take his loved ones -- fiance Natasha as well as son and daughter -- on a dream vacation. Although Larry is legally blind, he is still able to play the scratch cards on Lucktastic's vibrant and easy to use interface. For details on how legal blindness is defined visit VisionAware.org or The American Foundation for the Blind.

"Winning this much money is the dream of a lifetime," said Larry. "My fiancée and I have been wanting to secure the financial futures for ourselves and children and also do something a little special that we will always remember. Knowing that we now have the money to do so means everything. Many thanks to the team at Lucktastic for making this award something extra special."

For years, Larry worked on loading docks, but was forced to stop working due to his declining eyesight. He is a currently a full-time parent to his teenage son and daughter and considers this his life's work. He works daily to ensure his children have food on the table, get off to school on time and are focused on being independent and intelligent young adults.

"Even though we've given away more than $2.5MM in money and rewards, we're excited to be the first free-to-play app in history to award a $1MM cash prize," said Tony Vartanian, co-founder of Lucktastic. "What an exciting beginning to 2017 for Larry and his family. The happiness they are feeling and the impact that $1MM will have on their lives has been a truly magical experience for all of us at Lucktastic and only helps to validate the work that we do."

