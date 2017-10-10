Lucktastic Teams Up with Hasbro's MONOPOLY Brand

New licensing deal integrates the world's favorite gaming brand into the Lucktastic experience with weekly prizes and the chance for one winner to take home $250,000

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Lucktastic, a pure play, free app and entertainment destination that is reimagining winning experiences, rewards and discovery, has teamed up with Hasbro's MONOPOLY brand. The two teams have signed a licensing deal that integrates one of the world's favorite gaming brands into the Lucktastic user experience and gives players the chance to win weekly prizes, with one lucky winner taking home up to $250K. MONOPOLY branded games within Lucktastic can be downloaded on Google Play and App Store on iTunes.

The Lucktastic team is launching a number of unique events in conjunction with the game. Each week, new MONOPOLY branded 'Fun Pack' and 'Go' cards will be released within the app with exciting prizes up for grabs. There are also cash prizes of $2,500 and $1,500 for the taking every month via MONOPOLY themed cards that are running in conjunction with the contest. Prizes range from in-app promo codes and Lucktastic swag to real world gift cards.

Lucktastic will also be running special editions of the popular Facebook Live show, Lucktastic Live. Facebook bots will allow players to interact with the show and host in real time and receive clues on where to find game pieces that unlock access to additional prizes.

"Our team is always on the lookout for iconic brands to help us bring classic game experiences to life via mobile," said Tony Vartanian, co-founder of Lucktastic. "MONOPOLY is a fun-filled brand, and now Lucktastic players can enjoy all of that fun while vying for new prizes each and every week. With more than $1 million in prizes up for grabs just in 2017 this will be a 'game changer' for Lucktastic fans."

"We are delighted to be working with the team from Lucktastic to bring instant prizes, rewards and more to the MONOPOLY Lucktastic experience," said Mark Blecher, senior vice president, digital gaming and corporate development at Hasbro. "As more and more consumers navigate to mobile-first experiences, this is yet another great way for our fans to engage with the MONOPOLY brand."

MONOPOLY is the world's favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than 1 billion players in 114 countries across the globe. Fans can engage with the MONOPOLY brand across many platforms and formats including live events, fashion licensing, digital gaming, casino gambling and more. Stay updated on the latest MONOPOLY brand news at Monopoly.com, Facebook.com/Monopoly, @HasbroNews on Twitter and @Hasbro on Instagram.

Lucktastic made history last year with a $1 million giveaway, the very first of its kind via a mobile app. With more than 12MM users, Lucktastic is consistently ranked the number one app in the lifestyle category and reaches one third of American mobile consumers.

About Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ : HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. The Company's Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for children and their families. Hasbro ranked No. 1 on the 2017 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past six years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About Lucktastic

Considered one of New York City's fastest growing mobile-first companies, Lucktastic is the leader in delivering innovative promotions, rewards, and instant winning experiences. The company connects consumers with top partners in mobile gaming, commerce, branding, and product discovery. The pure play, free to play Lucktastic app launched on Android in 2014 and has quickly built an engaged and loyal customer base attracting nearly 15 million installs in the US on Android and iOS. With a dominant social footprint that includes over 2 million Facebook fans, the Lucktastic brand reaches 12 million weekly unique American consumers. For more information visit www.jumpramp.com.