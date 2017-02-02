Lucky NetBet Player Wins $109,084.37 on Mega Moolah

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - The world's most popular progressive jackpot slot, Mega Moolah, has just made one NetBet player $109,084.37 richer.

On Sunday 28th January at 1:42pm, Miss J. Richard from Quebec experienced the ultimate gaming thrill when she turned one lucky spin into a mega win of $109,084.37, earning her a place in the Mega Moolah winner's circle in a matter of seconds.

The 35-year-old Canadian player couldn't believe her luck. She said: "I just kept staring at my tablet with my mouth wide open for at least one minute. I went to wake my husband to show him and he couldn't believe it either - he thought I was joking until he saw it with his own eyes!"

