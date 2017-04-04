Ludlow Research Initiates Coverage on SWRM as Company Becomes Profitable

TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - AppSwarm, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SWRM), a company that focuses on the acquisition and development of application-based technologies, announced a research report on the company is now available for review.

Report Highlights

- Reports Profit for 2016

- Posts EPS of $0.01

- Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

- Focus on Mobile eCommerce

- Retired Toxic Debt

- 50 Million Shares Outstanding

- Low Market Valuation

In the report, Ludlow Research made note that SWRM's growing revenues, profitability, new acquisitions, expansion into mobile eCommerce, retirement of toxic debt, and low market capitalization provides for an intriguing value trading opportunity.

Reports Profit for 2016

For the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016, the Company reported today revenues of $589,000, compared to $0 for the same twelve month period in 2015.

For twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016, the Company reported a profit with net income of $540,451, or an EPS of $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of ($2,115), or EPS of ($0.001) per share during the same period in 2015.

The Company stated they expect continued revenue and net operating profit growth in fiscal year 2017. Dependent upon the release to market of mobile app projects currently in development, and the completion of one or more acquisitions, the revenue and operating profit could see significant growth over the next eighteen months.

Share Structure

As of April 2017, the Company had roughly 50 million common shares issued and outstanding, and is traded under the ticker symbol "SWRM."

To download the full report, risks, and disclosures on this company please visit http://www.ludlowresearch.com/reports.html

About Ludlow Research

Ludlow Research is a New York based equity research firm that focuses on providing research coverage and investor awareness services to emerging small-cap companies. For over 14 years we have worked to provide our readers with a simple way of evaluating the current and potential value of small-cap companies, while garnering these clients greater market awareness to new investors. For more information on us please visit www.ludlowresearch.com

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc. is a technology development and incubation company focused in accelerating the development of mobile applications and technology, fast-tracking product to market. AppSwarm partners with application developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchase agreements. www.app-swarm.com

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/appswarm

DISCLOSURES: "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.