Luftfahrt Bundesamt Approves TBO Extension for P&WC's PW206B2 Engine Powering DRF Luftrettung's H135P2 Fleet

Time Between Overhaul (TBO) on DRF's PW206B2 helicopter engines extended from 4,000 hours to 4,500 hours

DALLAS, TEXAS--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - German EMS provider DRF Luftrettung is poised to significantly extend time on wing for its fleet of 17 H135P2 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW206B2 engine. Germany's aviation authority, Luftfahrt Bundesamt, has approved the extension of the TBO on DRF Luftrettung's engines from 4,000 hours to 4,500 hours on all 17 helicopters. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"Providing customers with flexibility and customized programs is key to our service delivery model and we worked closely with DRF Luftrettung to help enable this TBO extension," said Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. "Finding solutions to keeping the fleet flying longer and as cost-effectively as possible is what we do. Whether it is supporting a TBO extension, delivering an on-condition maintenance program or a new P&WCSMART maintenance solution - we're continuously looking for ways to deliver bottom-line value to our customers."

As is practice in such instances, DRF Luftrettung submitted two of its PW206B2 engines that had reached 4,000 hours to P&WC for inspection. Based on the condition of those two engines, P&WC recommended the remaining fleet of engines could have their TBO interval increased from 4,000 to 4,500 hours. Subsequently, the German aviation authority approved P&WC's recommendation.

The TBO extension enhances the value the engines provide to DRF Luftrettung and its EMS missions by keeping the aircraft flying longer. It also allows DRF Luftrettung to fly its engine fleet for another 16,000 hours before incurring overhaul costs. The extension was made possible because the engines fly a common mission under common operating and environmental conditions.

Last year, Airbus Helicopters celebrated the 20th anniversary of the entry into service of the H135 helicopter. The PW206B engine has become the light twin benchmark in its class for rugged dependability and excellent operating economics. Thanks to its unprecedented levels of reliability and economy, the PW200 family of engines is on a majority of the light-twin helicopters in the world.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

About DRF Luftrettung

At 31 HEMS bases in Germany and Austria DRF Luftrettung operates helicopters for emergency rescue and intensive care transports including offshore and mountain rescue winch operations, at eight bases 24/7. In addition to that, the experienced dispatchers of DRF Luftrettung run dedicated ambulance aircrafts for worldwide repatriation of patients 365/24h.

