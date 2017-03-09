Lufthansa Group Extends Its NDC Direct Connect Relationship With Farelogix

New Commercial and Technology Services Agreement With Farelogix Strengthens Ongoing Expansion of Lufthansa Group Worldwide NDC Direct Connect Program

MIAMI, FLORIDA and BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Farelogix and Lufthansa Group have agreed upon a new long-term commercial and technology services relationship to extend and expand Lufthansa Group's direct connect solutions powered by Farelogix. Farelogix will continue to enhance and support its industry-leading distribution technology platform - including the Farelogix Open Connect (direct connect), NDC APIs, and the SPRK travel agency desktop - specifically for Lufthansa Group airlines. Using Farelogix solutions, Lufthansa Group airlines have total control over their distribution and can offer and deliver, via a robust API, differentiated content directly to corporate online booking engines, online travel agencies, technology providers, and aggregators.

"The Lufthansa Group is a first mover in using distributive freedom via Direct Connect solutions to offer smart targeted offerings," said Xavier Lagardère, Head of Distribution at Lufthansa Group. "Farelogix is a sustainable, proven, non-GDS distribution platform fulfilling the business needs of key market players and continuously developing functionalities suitable for the needs of our main customers. We are proud to extend our long-term collaboration with Farelogix to continue providing NDC-based distribution and offer differentiation in the market."

"As Lufthansa Group's preferred technology provider for its direct distribution initiative, we are able to offer the airlines greater content control, speed to market, and flexibility to react to changing market conditions," said Jim Davidson, CEO of Farelogix. "It is very rewarding to see the Lufthansa Group program expanding, with more than 100 travel companies, aggregators, and technology providers already in production and more joining each day."

About Lufthansa

One of the world's largest and most prestigious airlines, Lufthansa, serving 22 North American gateways, currently flies to 194 destinations in 76 countries. The air carrier offers hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. With the Lufthansa Group acquisition of Austrian Airlines, SWISS and Brussels Airlines, additional hubs include Vienna, Brussels, and Zurich. The entire Group flew a total of 95.8 million passengers in 2016. In 2017's summer schedule, the Group airlines offer almost 20,000 weekly frequencies to 289 destinations in 103 countries worldwide. As an industry innovator, Lufthansa has long been committed to environmental care and sustainability, operating one of the most technologically-advanced and fuel-efficient fleets in the world. Its long-haul fleet to and from North America includes the Boeing 747-8,the Airbus A380 and the Airbus A350-900, which are some of the most environmentally-friendly passenger aircraft in the aviation industry. Lufthansa is the largest European operator of the A380 and was also the launch customer for the Boeing 747-8. The Lufthansa Group currently has 180 new aircraft on order to be delivered by 2025. This year, the Lufthansa Group will take delivery of 22 new aircraft, which includes the A350, for Lufthansa alone. Known for its premium services, Lufthansa continues to build new or upgrade existing lounge facilities across its worldwide network. Lufthansa's entire long-haul fleet now features all new onboard products in each class- bringing Lufthansa one step closer to becoming the first five-star airline in the Western Hemisphere. Additionally, the entire Lufthansa long-haul fleet is equipped with its onboard broadband wireless Internet service, FlyNet. For more information or reservations, visit LH.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat ('lufthansa').

About Farelogix

Farelogix is a recognized leader and innovator in the travel industry. Its groundbreaking technology is modernizing the airline commerce and distribution landscape, and is used by several of the world's leading airlines. The company's flagship Airline Commerce Gateway is a technology platform comprised of fully integrated and optimized components for airline-controlled distribution, shopping, pricing, merchandising, and retailing across channels. Recognized for its pioneering role in creating the distribution innovation known today as NDC, Farelogix now provides NDC (Level 3 certified) distribution for more than 20 airlines with connectivity to 10 major PSS systems. The company's "Offer and Delivery Engines" (shopping/pricing, merchandising, availability calculation, schedule building, and NDC API) enable airlines to create, control, and deliver their offers independent of their PSS or GDS. These engines also represent the industry's only shopping and merchandising suite designed for extreme high volume searching with infinite scalability in alignment with the NDC vision. Farelogix is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Toronto, Canada; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For additional information, visit farelogix.com.