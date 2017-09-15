Lugano 2014 Criteria for Assessing FDG-PET/CT in Lymphoma: An Operational Approach for Clinical Trials

The goal of this webinar hosted by Xtalks is to discuss the evolution of the role of imaging in the assessment of lymphomatous disease

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - The live session scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) featuring speakers from Bioclinica, Inc., will focus on the recently implemented Lugano criteria.

The incorporation of the Lugano 2014 Criteria for the assessment of lymphoma patients' response to therapy represents an important paradigm shift in the initial and on-study imaging evaluations. The dominant changes in the Lugano criteria involve the use of FDG-PET imaging along with the conventional CT assessment of lymphoma patients. The strengths and pitfalls along with the importance of the proper selection of representative disease will be discussed in detail. In addition, this webinar will address evolving issues regarding the use of immunoncologic drugs and their effect on the individual patient images and outcome. In particular, the concept of pseudoprogression and its manifestations on CT and FDG-PET imaging will be elucidated along with a discussion of solutions to this confounding challenge.

This presentation will include a detailed discussion of a number of workflow paradigms for the implementation of the Lugano 2014 assessment in oncology clinical trials. This discussion will also include the use of PET/CT quantitative measurements and the five point scale along with the validation of these approaches to further objectify reader interpretation. The components highlighted in the proposed workflow and discussion points in this webinar are intended to help achieve more uniform and consistent multi-time point imaging assessments in lymphoma clinical trials.

This webinar will explore:

Workflow paradigms for implementation of the Lugano 2014 assessment in oncology trials

Evolving issues regarding the use of immunoncologic drugs and their effect on the individual patient images and outcome

Usage of PET/CT quantitative measurements and the five point scale along with the validations of these approaches to further objectify reader interpretation

How to achieve more uniform and consistent multi-time point imaging assessments in lymphoma clinical trials

To learn more about this complimentary event visit: Lugano 2014 Criteria for Assessing FDG-PET/CT in Lymphoma: An Operational Approach for Clinical Trials

