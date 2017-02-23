Lumenpulse Group to Issue Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2017 on March 9, 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Lumenpulse Inc. (TSX:LMP), the Lumenpulse Group parent company, will issue its third quarter results for Fiscal 2017 before the market opens on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The Company will then hold an earnings conference call the same morning at 11:00 AM ET to discuss these results and answer analysts' questions.

The conference call will include Mr. Francois-Xavier Souvay, Chairman, President and CEO of the Company, and Mr. Peter Timotheatos, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. The call will be webcast, with the accompanying results presentation, at the following link: Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call (also found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website).

Investors and analysts in North America may join the call by dialing: 1-844-825-4409 (conference ID: 74919225).

The conference call and presentation will be archived shortly after the live webcast at http://www.lumenpulsegroup.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-results.

