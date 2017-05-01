Lumenpulse Group to Unveil Newest Product Families at Lightfair 2017

LED Leader Showcases Latest Range from All Brands at Industry Trade Show in Philadelphia

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - The Lumenpulse Group (TSX:LMP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance specification-grade LED lighting solutions, is set to reveal extended product portfolios from four of their brands, including the new family of Lumenalpha architectural cylinders; the urban technical pole from Lumenarea; the latest range of optics from Lumenpulse; and Fluxwerx's award-winning luminaires.

"Lightfair is an amazing opportunity to showcase the strong collaboration of the Lumenpulse Group technology portfolio with our various brands and how each brand has innovated in their market segments," said François-Xavier Souvay, Chairman, President and CEO of the Lumenpulse Group. "Visitors will see how our comprehensive offering of products and technologies complement each other and address a substantial segment of the architectural specification market."

The Lumenpulse Group's technology synergies will be showcased in their booth through the demonstration of their ground-breaking Lumentalk technology. Lumentalk, recently relaunched with added color-changing capabilities, is a patented power-line communication technology that uses existing AC mains as a bi-directional carrier for data. Lumentalk makes upgrading to digitally-controlled LEDs easy and facilitates the creation of networkable lighting systems without the cost and disruption of having to purchase and install data cables.

Visitors to the Lumenpulse Group booth (#1435) will also be able to see:

From Lumenalpha,

Lumenalpha Cylinders as the newest addition to this brand's growing offering for commercial, retail and hospitality applications. The cylinder architectural family offers a wide range of sizes, mounting options, color-specifying capabilities, lumen outputs, as well as field-changeable accessories and optics (10°, 20°, 40°, 60°, asymmetric wallwash and double asymmetric wallwash).

as the newest addition to this brand's growing offering for commercial, retail and hospitality applications. The cylinder architectural family offers a wide range of sizes, mounting options, color-specifying capabilities, lumen outputs, as well as field-changeable accessories and optics (10°, 20°, 40°, 60°, asymmetric wallwash and double asymmetric wallwash). A preview of the newest Lumenalpha projectors and downlights. Set to launch in North America in the summer of 2017, the Nio, Zen and M-Series luminaires all share strong performance, crisp beam quality and exceptional lifetimes of 225,000 hours.

From Fluxwerx,

A showcase of Fluxwerx's third generation anidolic optic technology and new seamless, continuous lenses. Fluxwerx continues to challenge the industry standards with higher efficacy, improved energy density and lower brightness of the luminaires, paired with enhanced aesthetics and transparent appearance.

and new seamless, continuous lenses. Fluxwerx continues to challenge the industry standards with higher efficacy, improved energy density and lower brightness of the luminaires, paired with enhanced aesthetics and transparent appearance. An extensive selection of new architectural endcap options and finishes, including clear anodized aluminum, powder coat metallic silver and custom RAL colors.

and finishes, including clear anodized aluminum, powder coat metallic silver and custom RAL colors. The Notch. A low brightness, high-performance linear recessed luminaire with a unique vertically oriented hollow aperture design, is now available in new 4" width option. Introducing numerous new recessed ceiling to wall transitions and intersections, this unique slot luminaire delivers an endless combination of patterns in both horizontal and vertical applications.

From Lumenarea,

The first official showcase of the Lumenarea Lumentech pole. A distinctively sleek, extruded aluminum pole with functional external rails to secure equipment and accessories, such as street signage. Available in various heights, Lumentech Smart Pole Square will become an instant contemporary classic.

From Lumenpulse,

The latest Lumenpulse Lumenfacade optic offerings . The Lumenfacade now offers 15 different optical distributions, allowing the family to be tailored fit to an abundance of applications, new verticals and designs.

. The Lumenfacade now offers 15 different optical distributions, allowing the family to be tailored fit to an abundance of applications, new verticals and designs. A preview of the new Lumenbeam XLarge extra-narrow optic. The 4-degree narrow optic will deliver light at an exceptional 1,000,000 peak candelas, enough to put 1 fc of light at a distance of 1000 feet.

Lightfair International 2017 is being held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia from May 9th to 11th.

Editor's Notes:

About Lumenpulse Group

Founded in 2006, the Lumenpulse Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of high performance and sustainable specification-grade LED lighting solutions for commercial, institutional and urban environments. The Lumenpulse Group is a leading pure-play specification-grade LED lighting solutions provider and has earned many awards and recognitions, including several Product Innovation Awards (PIA), three Next Generation Luminaires Design Awards, four Red Dot Product Design Awards, a Lightfair Innovation Award, and an iF Design Award. The Lumenpulse Group now has 670 employees worldwide, with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and offices in Vancouver, Québec City, Boston, Paris, Florence, London and Manchester. Lumenpulse Inc., the parent company of the Lumenpulse Group, is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LMP.

For more information, visit www.lumenpulsegroup.com.