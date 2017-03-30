Lumenpulse Unveils Latest Lumentalk Control Features

Full color-changing, dynamic white and warm capabilities added to digital control technology

Lumentalk™, Lumenpulse's breakthrough patented technology that enables digital control of LED lighting over existing AC power lines, is now compatible with all control protocols, including DALI and possesses full color-changing and dynamic capabilities.

Lumentalk is a patented power line communication technology that uses existing AC mains as a bidirectional carrier for data, resulting in lower construction costs and shorter shutdown times. With Lumentalk, electrical wiring becomes a stable digital communications link, enabling LED fixtures to be individually controlled and dimmed which will increase energy savings.

"Lumentalk has evolved further into the future," said François-Xavier Souvay, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Lumenpulse Group. "The latest developments of added color functions and compatibility give lighting designers, architects, electrical engineers and electrical contractors the full flexibility of tuning color temperature and the ability to rethink how and where dynamic functions can be used."

Lumentalk provides a reliable, secure and cost-effective lighting network. Being protocol agnostic, Lumentalk is compatible with all standard control systems: TRIAC, 0-10V, DMX, and DALI. Using DMX over Lumentalk makes color-changing and dynamic capabilities more affordable because the purchasing and installation of new wiring is not required.

Since its 2012 launch, Lumentalk has garnered praise and received recognition from the lighting industry by winning at the "Product Innovation Awards: Special Lighting" and the Lux Middle East "Control of the Year" for its use in the Next, Rugby project.

Lumentalk has since been specified for a number of high-profile projects, including Boston City Hall; Muider Castle in the Netherlands, and the Fairmont Empress Hotel in British Columbia.

According to Justin T. Brown, Associate Principal at Lam Partners, Lumentalk allowed greater possibilities during the re-design of the new exterior lighting scheme at Boston City Hall. "The impressively thick concrete walls did not allow for easy installation of new data wiring. It was costly and a violation of the local historic building guidelines to run new conduit along the outside of the building. Very early on, Lumentalk's advantages stood out because we could use the existing AC wiring as a digital addressable network of communication to achieve full-colour control capabilities."

About Lumentalk™

Lumentalk™ is a breakthrough technology that enables digital control of LED lighting over existing AC power lines, maximising cost and energy savings. With Lumentalk, electrical wiring becomes a stable, high-speed communications network, enabling LED fixtures to be reliably controlled without additional wiring for data. The technology is protocol independent, making it compatible with common dimmer and control standards: TRIAC, 0-10V, DMX and DALI.

About Lumenpulse Group

Founded in 2006, the Lumenpulse Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of high performance and sustainable specification-grade LED lighting solutions for commercial, institutional and urban environments. The Lumenpulse Group is a leading pure-play specification-grade LED lighting solutions provider and has earned many awards and recognitions, including several Product Innovation Awards (PIA), three Next Generation Luminaires Design Awards, two Red Dot Product Design Awards, a Lightfair Innovation Award, and an iF Design Award. The Lumenpulse Group now has 670 employees worldwide, with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and offices in Vancouver, Québec City, Boston, Paris, Florence, London and Manchester. Lumenpulse Inc., the parent company of the Lumenpulse Group, is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LMP. For more information, visit www.lumenpulsegroup.com.

