Lumina Gold Announces Appointment of VP Corporate Development and Communications

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: LUM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Hicks as Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications of the Company. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Hicks was a member of the investment banking team with RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") specializing in metals and mining. Prior to working at RBC, he worked at BMO Capital Markets in a similar capacity. While in investment banking, he assisted both public and private companies in assessing and executing on various strategic initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments as well as other forms of equity and debt capital raising. Mr. Hicks holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Finance and Real Estate from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

As Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications for Lumina, Mr. Hicks will lead the ongoing business development efforts of the Company with the goal of seeking attractive opportunities in growing the Company.

In conjunction with his appointment, Lumina has granted Mr. Hicks 500,000 options pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option has an exercise price of $0.90, will expire on March 6, 2022, and vests in 1/3 tranches annually, with 1/3 vesting on the date of grant.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp (TSX VENTURE: LUM) is a Vancouver Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The Cangrejos Au-Cu project (4Moz Au Inferred Resource) is located in El Oro province, SW Ecuador, and the Condor Au-Cu project (8 Moz Au Indicated Resource) is located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, SE Ecuador. The Company also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador consisting of 131,161 hectares.

