Lumina Power Announces New Sales Representative for Israel

BRADFORD, MA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Leading specialty power supply manufacturer Lumina Power is pleased to announce the addition of New Technology SK Ltd as their new representatives for Israel. Located in Ramat Gan Israel, New Technology has been servicing the laser and electro-optics markets in Israel for decades and is considered the premier representative company of leading worldwide suppliers providing sales and after sales technical service and support for industry and research.

"We are very excited to be able to take advantage of an opportunity to partner with New Technology in such a progressive market as Israel," said Barry Essig, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Lumina Power. "New Technology represents the very best companies and products in our market and will have a very positive impact on our product recognition and brand in the region."

Lumina Power and New Technology will be attending Photonics West 2017 in San Francisco CA. January 28th through February 3rd 2017.

About Lumina Power

Lumina Power manufactures a complete line of power supplies for the high-power laser and electro-optic industries. Lumina Power's products include laser diode drivers, capacitor-charging power supplies, and semiconductor power supplies, as well as xenon and mercury arc lamp power supplies. The company maintains a 25,000 square-foot design and manufacturing facility in Bradford, Massachusetts.