Lumina Power and European Partner Schulz Electronics to Exhibit at Photonics West 2017

Leading specialty power supply manufacturer Lumina Power announced plans to exhibit at the 2017 Photonics West conference and exhibition. This is the 15th year that Lumina Power has participated in this premier laser and electro-optics event held January 28 through February 2 in San Francisco CA. Again this year European partner Schulz Electronics will share booth space and provide technical personnel for the many visitors to the booth.

New at the show this year is the release of the LDP series pulsed laser diode driver. Capable of 10kW of peak power and 300amps output, this laser diode driver can output pulse widths from 30µs through CW. With a rise time of <10µs. pulse widths of ≥50µs. can be achieved with repetition rates to 5 kHz. Standard analog/TTL control with options for RS232 or Ethernet configurations allow the user to continuously modulate current, pulse width and frequency. The new LDP series enhances Lumina Power's complete line of laser diode driver products from 10 watts through 18 kW.

Photonics West 2017, Lumina Power Booth 4618, Moscone Center, San Francisco CA

About Lumina Power

Lumina Power manufactures a complete line of power supplies for the high-power laser and electro-optic industries. Lumina Power's products include laser diode drivers, capacitor-charging power supplies, and semiconductor power supplies as well as xenon and mercury arc lamp power supplies. The company maintains a 25,000 square-foot design and manufacturing facility in Bradford, Massachusetts.