Luna Gold Securityholders and JDL Gold Shareholders Approve Merger to Form Trek Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Luna Gold Corp. (TSX: LGC) ("Luna Gold") and JDL Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: JDL) ("JDL") are pleased to announce that Luna Gold shareholders approved the plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") by 99.9% of the votes cast by Luna Gold shareholders at the Luna Gold meeting, and JDL shareholders approved the issuance of common shares pursuant to the Transaction by 99.8% of the votes cast by JDL shareholders at the JDL meeting. All other matters voted on at the respective meetings were passed. The two businesses will be combined to create a multi-asset mining company that will be named Trek Mining Inc. ("Trek").

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on March 31, 2017, subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the Supreme Court of British Columbia. On closing of the Transaction, Luna Gold shareholders will receive 1.105 JDL common shares for each Luna Gold share held. In addition, each JDL common share will convert to one common share of Trek. Trek is expected to commence trading on the TSX-V at market open on March 31, 2017 under the ticker symbol "TREK".

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "will be", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Luna Gold and JDL (the "Companies") believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Companies can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Companies' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to the Companies' ability to complete the proposed Transaction and to achieve the synergies expected as a result of the Transaction. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Companies do not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.