Lundin Gold Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:LUG)(OMX:LUG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chantal Gosselin to the Board of Directors. The appointment is effective March 16, 2017 and expands the Board to nine directors, six of whom are independent.

Chantal Gosselin brings over 25 years of combined experience in the mining industry and capital markets. Ms. Gosselin currently serves on the boards of a variety of TSX-listed companies in the natural resource sectors. Ms. Gosselin's exposure to the financial markets is extensive; she recently held positions as Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Goodman Investment Counsel and Senior Mining Analyst at Sun Valley Gold LLP, along with various analysts positions earlier in her career. Ms. Gosselin has also held various mine-site management positions in Canada, Peru and Nicaragua, giving her firsthand experience in underground mine development and production, which will bring valuable knowledge and insight to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Gosselin has a Masters of Business Administration from Concordia University and a Bachelor of Science (Mining Engineering) from Laval University and has completed the Institute of Corporate Director program.

"Chantal is an excellent complement to our existing Board, bringing demonstrated and relevant mining experience and in-depth knowledge of the natural resource capital markets. We believe her combined experience will further support our strategy to deliver value to our stakeholders through good governance, operational excellence and continued growth," commented Lundin Gold's Chairman, Lukas Lundin.

About the Company

Lundin Gold Inc. owns the Fruta del Norte gold project located in southeast Ecuador. FDN is one of the largest and highest grade undeveloped gold projects in the world. The Company is advancing FDN in order to realize the significant potential of this asset.

The Company believes that the value created will not only greatly benefit shareholders, but also the Government and people of Ecuador who are the Company's most important stakeholders in this project. Lundin Gold views its commitment to corporate social responsibility as a strategic advantage that enables it both to access and effectively manage business opportunities in increasingly complex environments. Lundin Gold is committed to addressing the challenge of sustainability - delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities and minimizing its environmental footprint.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of the Company under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on March 17, 2017 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.