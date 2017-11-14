Luvu Brands Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Luvu Brands, Inc., ( OTCQB : LUVU), a manufacturer and marketer of premium consumer brands in the categories of sexual wellness, comfort top-of-bed accessories and lifestyle fashion furniture, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Operating highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2017:

Net sales decreased 12% to $3.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, as compared to $4.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. Excluding the $743,000 decrease in the sales of Tenga products, the net sales would have increased 8% year-over-year.





Total gross profit was unchanged at $1.0 million, as compared to $1.0 million for the comparable prior-year period.





Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 27% from 24% in the prior year first quarter.





Operating expenses remained unchanged at $1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the prior year first quarter.





The net loss increased slightly to $193,000 during the current year first quarter compared to a net loss of $177,000 in the prior year.

Louis Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During the first quarter, we were able to recover much of the discontinued Tenga revenue through higher sales of our own branded products at a higher gross profit margin. Despite the $482,000 net decline in sales revenue, our net gross profit was unchanged at $1 million and, as a percentage of revenue, increased by over 300 basis points. Mr. Friedman added, "During the first quarter, sales of our Jaxx products increased by 27% and sales of our Avana products increased by over 74%. We expect to see continued strong growth for both of these brands through the holiday season and during the remainder of fiscal 2018."

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. is an Atlanta, Georgia based designer, manufacturer and brand based marketer of consumer products that offers a growing number of product categories including: Liberator® sexual positioning furniture, Avana™ top-of-bed comfort pillows and Jaxx® casual fashion furniture, child, teen and adult beanbags, outdoor loungers, loveseats and daybeds. These products are sold through the Company's websites, concept factory store, online mass merchants and retail stores worldwide. Many of our products are offered flat-packed and vacuum compressed to save on shipping and reduce our carbon footprint.

The Company is headquartered in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 160 people. Bringing sewn products manufacturing back to the USA and creating innovative vacuum-compressed consumer products are core to the Company's operating principles. As the majority of the Company's products are constructed of polyurethane foam, sustainable manufacturing practices are used including re-purposing of foam trim into beanbag fill to reduce our overall carbon footprint.

Luvu Brands promotes its products globally in a variety of distribution channels including mass market web retailers, catalogers and specialty retail stores. The Company's brand sites include: liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit luvubrands.com.

LUVU BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2017 June 30, (unaudited) 2017 Assets: (in thousands, except share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 439 $ 742 Accounts receivable, net 537 631 Inventories, net 1,613 1,545 Prepaid expenses 62 80 Total current assets 2,651 2,998 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 875 869 Other assets 10 9 Total assets $ 3,536 $ 3,876 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,231 $ 2,177 Current debt 1,975 2,115 Other accrued liabilities 411 535 Total current liabilities 4,617 4,827 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 1,161 1,094 Deferred rent payable 137 147 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,298 1,241 Total liabilities 5,915 6,068 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 15) -- -- Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, 5,700,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value none issued and outstanding -- -- Series A Convertible Preferred stock, 4,300,000 shares authorized $0.0001 par value, 4,300,000 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $1,000 at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017 -- -- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 73,452,596 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017 735 735 Additional paid-in capital 6,085 6,079 Accumulated deficit (9,199 ) (9,006 ) Total stockholders' deficit (2,379 ) (2,192 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,536 $ 3,876

LUVU BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 (in thousands, except share data) Net Sales $ 3,623 $ 4,105 Cost of goods sold 2,644 3,128 Gross profit 979 977 Operating expenses: Advertising and promotion 93 82 Other selling and marketing 285 285 General and administrative 609 584 Depreciation and amortization 52 51 Total operating expenses 1,039 1,002 Operating loss (60 ) (25 ) Other income (expense): Interest income -- -- Interest (expense) and financing costs (133 ) (152 ) Total other income (expense) (133 ) (152 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (193 ) (177 ) Provision for income taxes -- -- Net loss $ (193 ) $ (177 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per common shares $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 73,452,596 71,452,596

Use of Non-GAAP Measure -- *Adjusted EBITDA

Luvu Brands management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance in accordance with GAAP, management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA income (loss) represents net loss before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense.

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016:

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2017 2016 Net loss $ (193 ) $ (177 ) Less interest income Plus interest expense, net 133 152 Plus depreciation and amortization expense 52 51 Plus stock-based compensation 7 7 Adjusted EBITDA income (loss) $ (1 ) $ 33

