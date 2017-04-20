Luvu Brands Factory Featured on Playboy's New Travel Show

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Luvu Brands, Inc. ( OTCQB : LUVU), the manufacturer of Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear®, will be the focus of a new reality-based travel show for Playboy TV called "Toyride," airing on Saturday, April 24th.

Toyride follows hosts Nikki and Daniel as they travel across the United States exploring different sex toy manufacturers. Episode two has the couple going to Atlanta, Georgia for a guided factory tour with Luvu Brands CEO and Founder, Louis Friedman.

"We are very proud of manufacturing in the United States and welcome visitors to our factory," says Friedman. "Showing people what we do here day in and day out is rewarding and makes all of our hard work worthwhile."

The episode takes place inside the Luvu Brands 140,000 square-foot, vertically-integrated manufacturing plant. While touring the expansive facility, Nikki and Daniel get a first-hand look at the company's assembly process from the fabric and foam cutting to the sewing of materials to adding the final touches.

After a rundown of the factory, the hosts escape to the Liberator retail store for additional product education from Marketing Manager, Angela Lieben. Nikki and Daniel get a detailed look at the Liberator products as well as a live-action demonstration.

The upcoming "Toyride" episode is the latest in a string of other media appearances featuring Liberator products. The episode will be aired Saturday, April 24 on the Playboy TV cable broadcast channel. Check local cable listing for programming times.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets a portfolio of premium consumer lifestyle brands including products for intimacy enhancement, fashion seating and furniture, and top-of-bed comfort products. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 160 people. Bringing manufacturing back to the USA, sustainable manufacturing practices, and decreasing the overall impact on the environment are core to the Company's operating principles. Luvu Brands promotes its products in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and globally. The Company's brand sites include: liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit luvubrands.com.