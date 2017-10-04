Luvu Brands Reports Record Net Sales and Net Income

Fiscal Year 2017 Results Include Net Sales of $16.9 million and Net Income of $203,000

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Luvu Brands, Inc. ( OTCQB : LUVU), a manufacturer and marketer of premium lifestyle brands in the categories of sexual wellness, sleep / relaxation and fashion loungers, today reported financial and operating results for its fiscal year 2017 (year ended June 30, 2017).

Fiscal Year 2017 Highlights:

Record net sales of $16.9 million, an increase of .6% from the prior year.

Record gross profit of $4.9 million, an increase of $.7 million, or 17%, from the prior year.

$736,000 in income from operations, compared to income from operations of $147,000 in the prior year.

Net income of $203,000 compared to a net loss of $312,000 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $975,000, a 139% increase from $408,000 in the prior year.

Management Commentary

"During fiscal 2017 we experienced strong growth in sales of our manufactured products, including a 52% increase in Jaxx and Avana branded products, and a significant improvement in our gross profit margins," said Luvu Brands President and CEO, Louis Friedman. "Our focus in fiscal 2018 is on continuing to improve our production efficiencies and gross profit margins and ramping up production in order to keep pace with the continued strong demand", added Mr. Friedman.

Results at a Glance

The following summary financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and accompanying notes thereto filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 4, 2017 in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2017. The Annual Report can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Month Ended 6/30/2017 6/30/2016 6/30/2017 6/30/2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Sales $ 3,666 $ 3,919 $ 16,931 $ 16,826 Cost of goods sold 2,595 2,967 11,994 12,598 Gross profit 1,071 952 4,937 4,228 Operating expenses: Advertising and promotion 89 74 389 345 Other selling and marketing 305 290 1,181 1,254 General and administrative 627 572 2,423 2,257 Depreciation 51 51 208 225 Total operating expenses 1,072 987 4,201 4,081 Operating income (loss) (1 ) (35 ) 736 147 Total interest and other expense (130 ) (120 ) (533 ) (459 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes (131 ) (155 ) 203 (312 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) $ (131 ) $ (155 ) $ 203 $ (312 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) Shares used in calculation of net income (loss) per share: Basic 73,452,596 71,452,596 72,707,391 71,190,301 Diluted 73,452,596 71,452,596 73,134,994 71,190,301

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands 6/30/2017 6/30/2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 742 $ 545 Receivables, net 631 794 Inventories, net 1,545 1,444 Prepaid expenses 80 96 Total current assets 2,998 2,879 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 869 870 Other assets 9 3 Total assets $ 3,876 3,752 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,177 $ 2,363 Current debt 2,115 2,397 Other accrued liabilities 535 477 Total current liabilities 4,827 5,237 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 1,094 853 Deferred rent payable 147 188 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,241 1,041 Total liabilities 6,068 6,278 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 735 715 Additional paid-in capital 6,079 5,968 Accumulated deficit (9,006 ) (9,209 ) Total stockholders' deficit (2,192 ) (2,526 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,876 $ 3,752

Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA

Luvu Brands management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance in accordance with GAAP, management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, depreciation and amortization expenses, excluding, when applicable, stock-based compensation expense, and loss on disposal of fixed assets.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

(Table amounts in 000's)

Year Ended

June 30, 2017 Year Ended

June 30, 2016 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 203 $ (312 ) Plus interest expense 532 459 Plus depreciation and amortization expense 208 225 Plus stock-based compensation expense 31 36 Plus loss on disposal of assets 1 - Adjusted EBITDA income -non-GAAP $ 975 $ 408 EBITDA Margin -non-GAAP 5.8 % 2.4 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements related to new products, anticipated revenue and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of premium consumer lifestyle brands in the categories of sexual wellness, fashion seating and furniture, and home essentials.

The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 160 people. Bringing manufacturing back to the USA, sustainable manufacturing practices, and decreasing the overall impact on the environment are core to the Company's operating principles.

Luvu Brands promotes its products in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and globally. The Company's brand sites include: liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.