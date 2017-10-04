News Room

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.

Luvu Brands, Inc.

October 04, 2017 16:00 ET

Luvu Brands Reports Record Net Sales and Net Income

Fiscal Year 2017 Results Include Net Sales of $16.9 million and Net Income of $203,000

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: LUVU), a manufacturer and marketer of premium lifestyle brands in the categories of sexual wellness, sleep / relaxation and fashion loungers, today reported financial and operating results for its fiscal year 2017 (year ended June 30, 2017).

Fiscal Year 2017 Highlights:

  • Record net sales of $16.9 million, an increase of .6% from the prior year.
  • Record gross profit of $4.9 million, an increase of $.7 million, or 17%, from the prior year.
  • $736,000 in income from operations, compared to income from operations of $147,000 in the prior year.
  • Net income of $203,000 compared to a net loss of $312,000 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $975,000, a 139% increase from $408,000 in the prior year.

Management Commentary

"During fiscal 2017 we experienced strong growth in sales of our manufactured products, including a 52% increase in Jaxx and Avana branded products, and a significant improvement in our gross profit margins," said Luvu Brands President and CEO, Louis Friedman. "Our focus in fiscal 2018 is on continuing to improve our production efficiencies and gross profit margins and ramping up production in order to keep pace with the continued strong demand", added Mr. Friedman.

Results at a Glance

The following summary financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and accompanying notes thereto filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 4, 2017 in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2017. The Annual Report can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

                     
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations              
Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data                        
                         
    Three Months Ended     Twelve Month Ended  
    6/30/2017     6/30/2016     6/30/2017     6/30/2016  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)              
                                 
Net Sales   $ 3,666     $ 3,919     $ 16,931     $ 16,826  
Cost of goods sold     2,595       2,967       11,994       12,598  
      Gross profit     1,071       952       4,937       4,228  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Advertising and promotion     89       74       389       345  
Other selling and marketing     305       290       1,181       1,254  
General and administrative     627       572       2,423       2,257  
Depreciation     51       51       208       225  
  Total operating expenses     1,072       987       4,201       4,081  
                                 
  Operating income (loss)     (1 )     (35 )     736       147  
Total interest and other expense     (130 )     (120 )     (533 )     (459 )
Income (loss) from operations before income taxes     (131 )     (155 )     203       (312 )
  Provision for income taxes     -       -       -       -  
    Net income (loss)   $ (131 )   $ (155 )   $ 203     $ (312 )
                                 
  Net income (loss) per share:                                
    Basic and diluted   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.00     $ (0.00 )
                                 
Shares used in calculation of net income (loss) per share:                                
    Basic     73,452,596       71,452,596       72,707,391       71,190,301  
    Diluted     73,452,596       71,452,596       73,134,994       71,190,301  
                                 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets            
Dollars in thousands            
             
    6/30/2017     6/30/2016  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 742     $ 545  
Receivables, net     631       794  
Inventories, net     1,545       1,444  
Prepaid expenses     80       96  
Total current assets     2,998       2,879  
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net     869       870  
Other assets     9       3  
Total assets   $ 3,876       3,752  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 2,177     $ 2,363  
Current debt     2,115       2,397  
Other accrued liabilities     535       477  
Total current liabilities     4,827       5,237  
Noncurrent liabilities:                
Long-term debt     1,094       853  
Deferred rent payable     147       188  
Total noncurrent liabilities     1,241       1,041  
Total liabilities     6,068       6,278  
Stockholders' deficit:                
Common stock     735       715  
Additional paid-in capital     6,079       5,968  
Accumulated deficit     (9,006 )     (9,209 )
Total stockholders' deficit     (2,192 )     (2,526 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit   $ 3,876     $ 3,752  
                 

Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA

Luvu Brands management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance in accordance with GAAP, management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company's operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, depreciation and amortization expenses, excluding, when applicable, stock-based compensation expense, and loss on disposal of fixed assets.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

(Table amounts in 000's)

    Year Ended
June 30, 2017		     Year Ended
June 30, 2016		  
Net income (loss) - GAAP   $ 203     $ (312 )
Plus interest expense     532       459  
Plus depreciation and amortization expense     208       225  
Plus stock-based compensation expense     31       36  
Plus loss on disposal of assets     1       -  
Adjusted EBITDA income -non-GAAP   $ 975     $ 408  
EBITDA Margin -non-GAAP     5.8 %     2.4 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements related to new products, anticipated revenue and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of premium consumer lifestyle brands in the categories of sexual wellness, fashion seating and furniture, and home essentials.

The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 160 people. Bringing manufacturing back to the USA, sustainable manufacturing practices, and decreasing the overall impact on the environment are core to the Company's operating principles.

Luvu Brands promotes its products in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and globally. The Company's brand sites include: liberator.com, jaxxliving.comavanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Contact Information

  • Company Contact:

    Luvu Brands, Inc.
    Ronald Scott
    Chief Financial Officer
    770-246-6426
    ron@luvubrands.com

News Room
 