Luxury Caterer, Pinch Food Design Launches Twist Craft Cocktail and Bar Division

March 9th 2017 Experiential Craft Cocktail Catering to debut by Pinch Food Design at Center415, NYC

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Twist by Pinch Food Design a first of its kind experiential beverage division designed for clients to inspire brand conversations and to finally enjoy the experience of the best cocktail bars at large scale catered events, announced today, parent company Pinch Food Design will be launching Twist on March 9th 2017. The event is to be held at Center415 at 6pm ET.

Designed by chef/designer duo Chef Bob Spiegel and TJ Girard to introduce an elevated cocktail experience to off-premise events in a custom, imaginative, and scalable way. Twist by Pinch Food Design has teamed up with some of the best mixologists from esteemed venues such as The Breslin, Pouring Ribbons, and Violet Hour. Twist by Pinch Food Design brings a new sense of whimsy and bar activation with design pieces such as the Jell-O forest and deconstructed cocktails topped with bourbon and angostura bitters-infused cotton candy.

Event Details

Location: Center415 | 415 5th Ave

Date: March 9th 2017

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Bob Spiegel Co-Founder and Executive Chef commented "providing experiential catering marketing is our hallmark, developing TWIST is simply a material evolution of our core luxury catering brand. It's an exciting time for the catering industry here in NYC, and we are so happy for TWIST to be welcomed with such fan-fair!"

About Pinch Food Design

As top-tier NYC culinary veterans with extensive experience in event catering, we believe our clients deserve a taste of something new and unpredictable, an experience that leverages the best food with never-before-seen presentation.

So we created PINCH FOOD DESIGN, a bold new brand of catering powered by a state-of-the-art kitchen and design workshop devoted solely to the creation of one-of-a-kind "food furniture." Our intention? To impress, entertain and inspire with food as delicious as it is daring, and design as inviting as it is innovative.

Led by the groundbreaking chef/designer duo of Bob Spiegel and TJ Girard, the Pinch team is driven by an uncompromising commitment to incite, surprise, anticipation and delight with every bite; while wowing our clients -- and their guests -- with imaginative presentation combinations that redefine the art of celebration. To Learn more about PINCH FOOD DESIGN for corporate, wedding private and other social events visit our website at www.pinchfooddesign.com

About Twist by Pinch Food Design

Twist, the craft cocktail division of avant-garde New York catering company Pinch Food Design, calls on top NYC mixologists, creative furniture designers, and intrepid culinary minds to create one-of-a-kind catering bar experiences that leave lasting impressions. With show-stopping bar furniture designed around innovative mixology experiments and Craft Bartenders utilizing premium spirits and unconventional techniques, TWIST engages guests while capturing their imaginations--and keeping their drinks full. From artistic spins on classic cocktails, to market-fresh infusions, to craft beers on tap and wines from around the world, twist brings innovations typically found in the hottest new bars to the mobile, scalable dimension of catered events. In reinventing the traditionally monotonous catering bar, TWIST offers high quality mixology Interactions, Activations, and Pop-Ups to accompany any occasion, with numerous opportunities for customization.