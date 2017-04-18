Luxury Downtown Atlanta Hotel Ushers in New Wellness Level

An Entire Floor Dedicated to Mindful Living for Guests and Business Travelers

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta, just launched a comprehensive new wellness initiative that will cater to health-conscious travelers, invigorating its amenities for the next-gen.

"Wellness is more than a buzz word, it's a state of mind," said Elena Mullican, Area Director of Sales and Marketing. "At The Ritz-Carlton, we create rituals. When our luxury travelers check in and seek relaxation or rejuvenation, these rooms set the stage and we provide the experience."

A selection of rooms will feature bikes by Peloton, one of the industry's most respected and acclaimed spinning companies, for the ultimate in indoor fitness opportunity. Twenty-three rooms on the dedicated 7th Floor of the hotel will be stocked with yoga mats, foam rollers and a stability ball for DIY workouts or restorative respite. Individual use resistance bands will be available for those who are putting as much energy into their workout, as their corporate meeting. Meanwhile, daily complimentary passes will provide access to Atlanta's elite 191 Resolution Fitness, located in lunging distance and featuring a roster of next-level classes from Octane Cross Circuit to Tabata Core. The in-room amenities complement the hotel's on-site fitness center on the 4th Floor, which has state of the art cardio and weight lifting equipment and sauna and steam room, for those looking for the more traditional workout experience. And after a long day of working, touring, and staying on top of the fitness routine, guests on the Wellness Level sleep restfully with the iHome Zenergy, providing a calming environment for sleep with light and sound therapies.

For a truly fresh perspective, the hotel has partnered with PURE, which enlists the newest technology in air purification specifically easing the stay for guests who suffer from allergies or asthma. The result: improved sleep, clearer breathing, reduced scratchy throat and watery eyes.

The wellness emphasis goes beyond gear in-room. Each guest will receive a healthful welcome amenity of fresh fruit and house-made granola bar, alongside a directory of recommended workout and wellness apps, and nearby studios. The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta's house car is also available to drive guests to and from studios, complimentary, when booked in advance.

The Wellness Level is now available for booking at The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta

Downtown's only AAA Five Diamond hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta is a luxurious oasis in the heart of the city with a splash of glamour. The hotel is surrounded by the state's centers of law, finance and government, and is minutes from the Georgia Aquarium, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, College Football Hall of Fame and Georgia World Congress Center. For information and reservations, please call 1-800-241-3333, the hotel at 404-659-0400, a travel professional or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/atlanta.