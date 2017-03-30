Luxury Home Community Hillcrest at Forest Trails Announces Grand Opening -- April 19th, 2017

44 lots of Luxury Homes Positioned to Capture the Majestic Views of Prescott, Arizona

PRESCOTT, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Malouff and Company, Inc. announces its latest residential luxury home community in Prescott, Arizona. Hillcrest holds its official Grand Opening event on April 19th, 2017, 3:00-5:00 PM, where they will reveal finished homes and conduct walkthroughs. Hillcrest consists of 44 lots in a spectacular mountain setting with panoramic views. Its theme is "a view for living" which is descriptive of the breathtaking scenery and the carefree casual lifestyle.

Nestled in the heart of the high pine-forested west side of Prescott, just a few minutes from downtown, Hillcrest is a small exclusive 44-home community. The terrain in this special development includes pines, evergreens, shrubs and other native plants laced throughout the hilltops. Views of northern Arizona's most captivating scenery can be enjoyed within the boundaries of one of the area's most distinctive and artistically designed subdivisions -- Forest Trails.

Positioned as a "lifestyle-oriented community," Hillcrest focuses on someone retired or semi-retired, who loves to travel. With an association that manages all common areas outside the home building envelope, the owner is able to lock the door and leave for extended periods with absolute peace of mind.

Homes are strategically placed to maximize the space between each lot, which creates a great sense of privacy. Each home is also positioned to take advantage of the expansive views, while retaining ease of access. Spec homes and models for this community, ranging in size from 2,000 to over 3,000 square feet, are currently under construction and start in the high $400s.

There are few opportunities in the area in which a buyer can select the ideal lot, then select from a unique series of homes designed for a distinctive lifestyle and mountain vistas.

Hillcrest customer Kathleen Thomas recently said, "For the first time, I feel like I can have my cake and eat it too! The homes at Hillcrest are large enough to entertain, but not so large that I have the headaches of maintenance." The combination of great home design, and a mountain environment of pines and remarkable views, makes this exclusive community within the City of Prescott truly one of a kind.

According to builder Nick Malouff, "Our mission is to design and build a community that reflects our deep passion for creating homes that inspire our buyers and which offer a lifestyle unrivaled in the area." Malouff has been developing in the Prescott area for over 30 years. He not only has a depth of knowledge of the Prescott luxury home market but his home designs have great appeal to discriminating buyers seeking the right fit and lifestyle.

Prescott, Arizona is a popular, prosperous, and historic desert mountain city located about 60 miles south of Sedona, a popular arts and retirement community. The drive from Phoenix is about 95 miles north, which allows for an easy getaway from the summer heat. The downtown is clean, quiet and provides a mix of old West and Midwest, with a number of historic structures. Older homes, mostly of Victorian vintage, are nicely kept and restored, due in part to preservation incentives.

Lead on the Hillcrest Development is Kim Shaw who states, "We are beyond excited for Hillcrest's Grand Opening event. I'm proud to be part of this development and what it represents to be a homeowner in this Prescott luxury home mountain community. The views are majestic, the convenience to downtown Prescott is amazing and the sheer craftsmanship of these homes is breathtaking. I truly believe that this luxury home community has the best that Prescott has to offer. Now with the official Grand Opening underway, the wait is over. We are now providing only 44 opportunities to call Hillcrest your home."

According to Sperling's Best Places, Prescott is considered sixth in the nation for "best emerging metropolitan areas." Prescott has been cited many times over the last decade or so for being the best place to retire in the nation along with many other firsts such as; cleanest air in the nation. Even though Prescott has grown recently the area retains its warm rural quality and fabulous scenery.

For more information on Hillcrest at Forest Trails, go to: www.HillcrestAZ.com or call 928.220.7475.