Lydian Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Amulsar Gold Project

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Lydian International Limited (TSX:LYD) ("Lydian" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed the updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("Technical Report") for its 100%-owned Amulsar Gold Project in Armenia, subsequent to its news release dated February 27, 2017.

The updated Technical Report has been filed to report a positive update to the Company's mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates resulting from the Company's 2016 drilling program at Amulsar. The objectives of the program were to target conversion of inferred mineral resource within the currently designed pit boundaries and increase drill density in certain areas for mine planning purposes.

The Technical Report, prepared by Samuel Engineering and dated March 30, 2017, is available on Lydian's website at www.lydianinternational.co.uk and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

W. David Tyler, Mine Technical Manager of the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information in the Technical Report referenced in this news release.

About Lydian International Limited

Lydian is a gold developer, focusing on construction at its 100%-owned Amulsar Gold Project, located in south-central Armenia. Amulsar presents an opportunity for a large-scale, low-cost operation with production expected to begin in 2018. Open pit mining and conventional heap leach processing contribute to excellent scale and economic potential. Amulsar will be Armenia's largest gold mine, with estimated mineral resources containing 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces and 1.3 million inferred gold ounces. Gold production is targeted to average approximately 225,000 ounces annually over an initial 10-year mine life. Existing mineral resources and open extensions provide opportunities to improve average annual production and extend the life of mine. The Company is committed to good international industry practices in all aspects of its operations including production, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. For more information and to directly contact us, please visit www.lydianinternational.co.uk.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

