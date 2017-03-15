Lynx Software Technologies reveals first ARM port for LynxSecure

Demonstrates LynxSecure for the Xilinx UltraScale+ at Embedded World 2017; Combined hardware/software & safety/security platform on display

NUREMBERG,GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Lynx Software Technologies are announcing the demonstration of the LynxSecure Separation Kernel hypervisor on the Xilinx® Zynq® Ultrascale+™ MPSoC at Embedded World. This first view of LynxSecure on an ARM® processor will be shown on the Lynx Booth (Hall 4-423), and marks a significant milestone for designers of ARM-based automotive, avionics, industrial and medical devices.

Robert Day, vice president of marketing at Lynx, commented, "ARM designers are now able to run safety critical environments alongside a general purpose OS like Linux or LynxOS RTOS on the same Xilinx processor without compromising safety, security or real-time performance. Use cases include automotive systems based on environments such as AUTOSAR RTA-BSW from ETAS and avionics designs using LynxOS-178 RTOS from Lynx. Designers can match the security of air-gap hardware partitioning without incurring the cost, power and size overhead of separate hardware."

Simon George, Director, Product Marketing - Embedded Software at Xilinx, added, "The combination of LynxSecure and Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC offers designers the most complete software and hardware solution for safety and security critical system development. Together, the military-grade software security from LynxSecure and the hardware security provided by Xilinx are a compelling proposition which will advance the development of safe and secure connected cars, connected infrastructure and other connected safety-critical systems."

With the recent SoC integration of CPU virtualization and FPGAs, developers are given almost every modern tool and design approach option to tackle the toughest computer science problems in amazingly small packages. The LynxSecure port to the UltraScale+ MPSoC supports modular software architectures and tight integration with FPGAs for hosting a combination of micro services (bare-metal), trusted functions, and open source projects on a single SoC.

Lynx and Xilinx are demonstrating an early version of the upcoming LynxSecure release running on multicore Cortex™ A53 on Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC at Embedded World. The demonstration will illustrate how the platform allows true heterogeneous computing on a single processor and how LynxSecure can enable bare-metal applications for performance and security. . As part of a true heterogeneous computing platform, developers have the option to decide which functions reside in software using LynxSecure bare-metal apps or hardware through Xilinx FPGA fabric.

Lynx are also porting LSA.connect, a secure network encryption component built using LynxSecure bare metal applications, to the ARM architecture. LSA.connect extends the principle of domain separation to the network connection and offers encrypted communications across on-chip software domains and to off-chip networked systems.

About LynxSecure

The LynxSecure Separation Kernel hypervisor brings unique protection characteristics to intelligent devices, gateways, and cloud infrastructure. It combines military-grade security with hard real-time scheduling, offering unique differentiation against traditional virtualization solutions. The separation kernel and "Type-0" hypervisor is an award-winning bare-metal architecture, designed from the ground up, that differentiates from type 1 hypervisors by removing the un-needed functionality from the "security sensitive" hypervisor mode, yet virtualizes guest OSes in a tiny stand-alone package. LynxSecure provides an independent runtime environment and libraries to build high assurance LynxSecure Applications (LSAs) that run directly on the CPU cores without relying on the assistance of a guest operating system. LSAs are extremely useful for computing environments that require assurance that application logic is correct. By removing the complex dependencies on an operating system, verifying correctness of these high assurance applications becomes drastically simpler.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Through precision engineering, Lynx Software Technologies develops advanced kernel technology that empowers innovative companies to create the safest, most secure systems in the world. Lynx is committed to providing the highest levels of safety and security in its Virtualization and RTOS products. The latest product in the portfolio, the award-winning LynxSecure offers a secure separation kernel and embedded hypervisor that forms a platform for the development of highly secure systems. Since it was established in 1988, Lynx Software Technologies has created technology that has been successfully deployed in thousands of designs and millions of products made by leading automotive, communications, avionics, aerospace, medical, and transportation companies. Lynx is a member in the Xilinx Alliance Program. Lynx headquarters are located in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit www.lynx.com.

Lynx Software Technologies is a trademark and LynxOS is a registered trademark of Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. Other brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective holders.