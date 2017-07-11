M-Files Partners with Esri to Integrate Global Smart-Mapping Technology with Intelligent Information Management Platform

Partnership between M-Files and GIS-based Mapping Software Leader Enables Smart, "In Context" Access to Documents and Other Information Directly within the ArcGIS User Interface

DALLAS, TX and REDLANDS, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced a partnership with Esri, the global leader in smart-mapping, to integrate Esri ArcGIS mapping technology with M-Files to provide seamless, in-context access to important documents and information residing in other systems directly from the ArcGIS map-based user interface.

The combined M-Files and Esri solution allows users to easily find, access and manage information using intuitive maps, aerial photography and spatially-related data. M-Files seamlessly bridges the gap between the ArcGIS mapping system and other databases and systems such as ERP, records and asset management, enterprise content management (ECM) systems and more. This moves beyond 3D GIS and simply locating documents on a map up through 6D analysis and decision support with real-time integration of budget, time, task resourcing and other variables directly within the mapping interface. This enables organizations that manage location-based information, such as governmental agencies, energy producers, logistics and distribution companies, utilities and others, to do so faster and more efficiently.

"We have customers in multiple sectors that use the Esri ArcGIS mapping system to help manage business assets and related operations, and we've been able to help them by providing access to a wide variety of important information and processes in context, directly within the mapping user interface," says Mika Javanainen, vice president of product management at M-Files Corporation. "M-Files helps businesses break down information silos to quickly access the most relevant information, right when it is needed, regardless of where it's stored or the system that manages it. This provides an ideal complement to ArcGIS, which is all about organizing and analyzing information spatially by enabling a rich 360° view of related information intuitively and dynamically organized by asset, case, project, process stage, etc. The result is that users are able to make better decisions and respond to business needs more quickly."

"This partnership combines our powerful GIS technology and location-based data analytics with the M-Files intelligent information management platform to deliver fast, in-context access to important information including from other business systems, such as ERP, records management and ECM systems," said Geoff Wade, Team Lead for Esri Natural Resources Communities. "M-Files effectively plugs the Esri ArcGIS mapping system directly into an organization's information environment in an extremely intuitive manner. Relevant data and documents are directly accessible when they're needed, right within the mapping interface, relieving users of the burden of trying to locate them from an often chaotic and difficult to use collection of different systems and databases, and it's all done according to established security, governance and compliance needs."

M-Files Customers Create Visual Information Portals via Integration with Esri ArcGIS

IGas Energy, one of the leading British onshore oil and gas explorers and developers, needed a system to help the company maintain ISO 9001 certification along with other health and safety compliance requirements.

The company uses M-Files and Esri ArcGIS together to create a GIS-based "visual information" portal through which all of the company's information associated with each oil and gas producing facility is easily and quickly accessible. Information related to production, land and operations can be efficiently accessed and searched using the GIS interface that displays it related to wells on a the map. The solution provides traceability and versioning of all documents and related data, ensuring users are always accessing the most up-to-date information.

The combined M-Files Esri solution is also being used by the City of Vantaa in Finland, the location of the Helsinki International airport, for the management of information related to land use, town planning, construction supervision and municipal services. The solution improves overall efficiency, productivity and quality by providing quick and easy access to the latest information necessary for real-time decision support such as cost, schedule and task resources, by linking it directly to map data associated with projects spread across the city.

Visit M-Files at the Esri User Conference

To learn more about the partnership of M-Files and Esri, visit the M-Files booth (#113) at the Esri User Conference, July 10-14 in San Diego, CA, where attendees will explore and test-drive new software solutions powered by ArcGIS and M-Files.

About Esri

Since 1969, Esri has been giving customers around the world the power to think and plan geographically. As the market leader in GIS technology, Esri software is used in more than 350,000 organizations worldwide including each of the 200 largest cities in the United States, most national governments, more than two-thirds of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri applications, running on more than one million desktops and thousands of web and enterprise servers, provide the backbone for the world's mapping and spatial analysis. Esri is the only vendor that provides complete technical solutions for desktop, mobile, server, and Internet platforms. Visit us at esri.com/news.

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files provides a next generation intelligent information management platform that improves business performance by helping people find and use information more effectively. Unlike traditional enterprise content management (ECM) systems or content services platforms, M-Files unifies systems, data and content across the organization without disturbing existing systems and processes or requiring data migration. M-Files breaks down silos by delivering an in-context experience for accessing and leveraging information that resides in any system and repository, including network folders, SharePoint, file sharing services, ECM systems, CRM, ERP and other business systems and repositories. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use M-Files for managing their business information and processes, including SAS, Elekta and NBC Universal. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. Esri, the Esri globe logo, GIS by Esri, ArcGIS, www.esri.com, and esri.com are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jursidictions. Other companies and products mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective trademark owners.