M Split Corp.
TSX : XMF.PR.B

October 18, 2017 09:00 ET

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) - M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable November 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2017.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date: October 30, 2017
Record Date: October 31,2017
Payable Date: November 10,2017

Contact Information

