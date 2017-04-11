M|17 Highlights MariaDB's Global Reach and Accelerating Adoption

Amazon, Intel, Facebook, Alibaba, Red Hat, Tencent, DBS Bank, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies discuss open source strategies and infrastructure modernization with MariaDB

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - MariaDB M|17 -- MariaDB® Corporation, the company behind the fastest growing open source database, today is kicking off M|17, its inaugural user conference at the Conrad Hotel in New York City. At M|17, companies from around the world will discuss everything from architecture modernization to application development and MariaDB on cloud infrastructure.

"M|17 is a major milestone in MariaDB's journey to become the world's most adopted open source database," said Michael Howard, CEO, MariaDB Corporation. "The conference is gathering technology leaders and practitioners from around the world to share their experiences and plans for adopting MariaDB. As the default in most major Linux distributions, reaching more than 60 million, MariaDB is positioned to be the database standard for the modern enterprise."

M|17 Key Themes

Conference keynotes and sessions will address MariaDB's role in IT architectures like cloud, containers and analytics, as well as how MariaDB is helping bridge legacy architectures to today's infrastructures. Key sessions include:

"DBS Bank's Journey to Open Source" - Vendor lock-in, legacy design and the high cost associated with proprietary databases are propelling companies' move to open source. DBS Bank Executive Director of Technology and Operations Joan Tay Kim Choo will share how DBS Bank is replacing Oracle Enterprise and IBM DB2 with MariaDB.

"How Alibaba Collaborates with MariaDB" - Community participation is critical to the rapid innovation delivered by open source. Alibaba's Senior Database Engineer Jianwei Zhao and Staff Database Engineer Lixun Peng will present the features Alibaba is contributing to MariaDB like sequences, a popular Oracle Database feature, making it even easier for companies to migrate from Oracle Enterprise.

"Migration: Moving Off Oracle Enterprise and Into the Cloud" - MariaDB can be deployed in any cloud environment. Darin Briskman, Technical Evangelist and leading developer outreach for Amazon, will share tools and techniques from Amazon Web Services on how to break free from high-cost, closed-source legacy databases and move to MariaDB in the cloud.

"Visual Analysis of Health Data at UW IHME" - MariaDB ColumnStore is helping the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) measure the world's health trends. Andrew Ernst, University of Washington IHME Assistant Director of Infrastructure, will share how IHME improved the performance of multi-billion row tables with MariaDB ColumnStore, gaining higher performance, better security and simplified enterprise administration and execution.

"Open Source in a Dangerous World" - Open source is driving the innovation for next-generation infrastructure, applications and digital experiences, but sifting through the various flavors of "open" and knowing how to replace legacy infrastructure can be difficult. Red Hat Director of Product Management Gunnar Hellekson will discuss how to leverage the innovation coming out of open source communities while still plotting a journey with secure, stable, supported open source platforms.

"Deploying MyRocks in Production at Facebook" - MariaDB is adding support for MyRocks, the popular open source storage engine. Facebook Database Engineer Yoshinori Matsunobu will discuss MyRocks and how it was deployed in production for web-scale type applications to overcome challenges with data compression and IO efficiency.

This week, hear how leading companies are adopting MariaDB by following the conversation at M|17, #MariaDBM17. Keynotes are being live streamed and all session recordings will be available shortly after the event. Visit https://m17.mariadb.com to watch M|17 live.

Supporting Quotes

"Our technology platform was large and monolithic. Projects became complex and took a long time. Any changes were difficult to implement, which ultimately impacted how quickly and reliably we could engage with our customers," said Joan Tay Kim Choo, Executive Director of Technology and Operations at DBS Bank. "Moving to open source and adopting MariaDB's feature-rich database meant that we could deliver better and more functionality sooner -- helping to transform our technology platform into a technical center of excellence."

"Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies is excited to participate at MariaDB's inaugural M|17 user conference," said Ram Peddibhotla, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Datacenter Technologies, Inc. "We are pleased to be collaborating on the implementation of MariaDB's innovative enterprise-grade database architecture on the world's first 10nm Qualcomm Centriq™ 2400 server processor to drive performance and compute at scale."

"Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance cloud compute service that has tens of thousands of enterprise users," said Bin Cheng, Software Engineer, Tencent. "In Tencent Cloud, DBaaS is critically important to our customers. We are excited to participate in MariaDB's M|17 conference to share how we leveraged MariaDB and MySQL to implement a database service that is easy to manage, reliable, available and high performing."

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB Corporation is the company behind MariaDB, the fastest growing Open Source database. Started by the founders of MySQL, MariaDB Corporation is reinventing the database to support today's enterprise needs. The company also builds complementary products, including MariaDB MaxScale and MariaDB ColumnStore, that are valuable for deploying MariaDB in large, mission-critical production environments.

MariaDB Corporation provides world-class support and training for its products. The company is an active sponsor of the MariaDB Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring continuity and open collaboration in the MariaDB ecosystem.

