MAC Cosmetics Launches In-Store Augmented Reality Try-On Mirror Powered by ModiFace

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - MAC Cosmetics announces today, the launch of a new Augmented Reality try-on mirror that allows a curated set of MAC shades and looks to be tried on user's live video instantly in stores. Powered by ModiFace's latest facial tracking and 3D video makeup rendering technology, the new augmented reality mirror provides a full 3D video of makeup under any lighting condition with ultra-realistic tracking accuracy and color rendering.

"We are excited to bring Virtual MAC to our freestanding stores, first to the US, and then globally. The new ModiFace-powered mirrors provide an unprecedented level of realism and fidelity that bring to life our brand's unique sense of colour and artistry. We believe this will be a game changing addition to our stores," said Tim Tareco SVP Global Creative, Visual Merchandising + Store Design from MAC.

The MAC virtual try-on mirror includes a curated set of 29 custom eye looks, each of which have been specifically replicated with the highest fidelity by ModiFace scientists in order to provide a life-like rendition with the utmost realism. The looks are mapped to the face 30 times per second, with the mapping placing the looks to with a fraction of a pixel for each face. The end result is an extremely smooth and accurate rendition that is often indistinguishable from the real-life application of the looks by a makeup artist.

The MAC virtual try-on mirror has been deployed at MAC stores across the US with plans for a global rollout in early 2018.

"MAC Cosmetics is a renowned beauty brand with a very unique range of shades. We are delighted to be partnering with MAC on many AR initiatives, the first of which is to bring photo-realistic live video makeup try on to MAC stores," said Jennifer Tidy, Vice President of Partnerships at ModiFace.

About ModiFace

ModiFace is the leading creator of intelligent augmented reality technology for the beauty industry, providing customizable AR try-on capability for web/ecommerce, mobile, in-store, and messaging. ModiFace's patented technology, which is based on over a decade of research at Stanford University, powers over 200 custom augmented reality apps for beauty brands such as Sephora, Estée Lauder, Allergan, L'Oreal, Unilever, and Coty. For more information, visit http://www.modiface.com.