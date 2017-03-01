MacDonald Mines Completes Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) -

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:BMK), further to its press release of February 17, 2017, announced today that it has issued 200,000 Class A common shares of the Company to a purchaser of flow-through shares to settle debt related to its indemnification obligations of tax and penalties (the "Indemnification Obligation") incurred in connection with the reassessment of such purchaser's tax return. All common shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.0618 per share. The Common Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Company may settle other similar debt obligations relating to its Indemnification Obligation through the issuance of securities, although there can be no assurances that the Company will be able to reach agreements with any other indemnified parties in this regard. Any such further settlements will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario focused on gold and silica exploration in Canada. The Company has built a portfolio of safe-jurisdiction, infrastructure-rich projects that demonstrate the greatest market potential for return. In December 2016, MacDonald Mines entered into an option and joint venture agreement with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. to advance exploration on Noble's Wawa-Holdsworth Gold and Silver Project.

Highlights of the Wawa-Holdsworth Project:

Approximately 285 hectares, 20 kilometres northeast of the town of Wawa

Neighbouring Argonaut's >6Moz gold Magino Deposit & Richmont's >1Moz gold Island Gold Mine

Numerous gold showings with diversified mineralization styles occurring in a 500 metre-wide deformation corridor

Year-long road access and easy access to rail, road, electrical power, labour force and suppliers.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMK".



