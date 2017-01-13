MacDonald Mines Issues Shares in Connection With Charlevoix and Holdsworth Property Acquisitions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:BMK) ("MacDonald Mines", or the "Company"), further to its press releases dated November 22, 2016 in connection with the Charlevoix Silica Property acquisition ("Charlevoix") and December 8, 2016 (the "Press Releases") in connection with the Wawa-Holdsworth Gold and Silver Project acquisition ("Wawa-Holdsworth"), announces that it has issued a total of 9,000,000 Class A common shares to the vendors of the Charlevoix property and a total of 2,500,000 Class A common shares and 2,500,000 Class A common share purchase warrants to the optionors of the Wawa-Holdsworth property. All securities issued in connection with these property acquisitions are subject to a four month hold period and are further subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Previously focused on Copper and Zinc (VMS), and Nickel exploration in the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario, the company has recently entered an option and joint venture agreement with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. to advance exploration on Noble's Wawa-Holdsworth Gold and Silver Project in Ontario, Canada and has acquired the Charlevoix silica properties in Quebec, Canada.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMK".

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.