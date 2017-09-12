Machine Learning-Driven Customer Engagement a Focus for RedPoint Global at Strata Data Conference

Session to Discuss How Real-time Machine Learning and Big Data Drive Digital Transformation

WELLESLEY HILLS, MA--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - RedPoint Global, a leading provider of data management and customer engagement technology, today announced that George Corugedo, Chief Technology Officer, RedPoint Global, will be speaking on how organizations use real-time machine learning and big data to drive customer engagement and digital transformation at Strata Data Conference. Driving digital transformation in the modern data-driven world is a vital component of continued organizational success and more personalized customer engagement. Accomplishing this transformation requires not only collecting multiple types of data at multiple cadences but also connecting it all so that organizations can derive meaningful insight for better business outcomes. This session will explore how businesses can achieve best results from operationalizing and activating data to automate decisions using machine learning in real time.

RedPoint will also be exhibiting at this year's show, Sept 26-28, at booth #915.

What: Using real-time machine learning and big data to drive customer engagement and digital transformation

When: Wednesday, September 27, 4:35pm-5:15pm EST

Where: Strata Data Conference: Javits Center, 655 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001

Room: 1E 17

Who: George Corugedo, Chief Technology Officer, RedPoint Global

Why: Attendees will learn: • The differences between connected and collected data and why that matters • Building a dynamic golden record and how to use it to achieve business goals across the enterprise • Integrating batch and streaming data to build a dynamic golden record • How analytic models are impacted by the quality of the golden record • Capitalizing on the rise of IoT and customer data

About RedPoint Global Inc.

RedPoint Global provides market-leading data management and customer engagement technology that empowers organizations to optimize customer value and deliver their brand promise with high contextual relevance across all touchpoints. The RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub delivers a unified view of each customer, in-line analytics to determine next-best actions, and intelligent orchestration to personalize engagement across the enterprise. Leading companies of all sizes trust the RedPoint Customer Engagement Hub to power their customer engagement strategy and drive profitable revenue growth. For more information, visit www.redpoint.net.