MacKenzie Capital Management, LP announces an extension of the expiration date for the tender offer for ARC-Retail Centers of America, Inc.

MORAGA, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Affiliates of MacKenzie Capital Management, LP has extended the expiration date of the offer from January 24, 2017 to February 7, 2017. As of the date hereof, 1,398.97 Shares have been tendered by Shareholders and not withdrawn, approximately 0.0014% of the outstanding Shares.

